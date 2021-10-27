Derek Cianfrance will direct the film with Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling will reunite with the director of Blue Valentine for the movie Wolfman

Ryan Gosling and the director Derek Cianfrance they will return to work together for Wolfman, Universal Pictures’ next monster movie. Gosling and Cianfrance previously collaborated on the Oscar-nominated film Blue Valentine and the acclaimed thriller The Place Beyond the Pines (Like Thunder). Cianfrance is taking over from Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man), who had to abandon the project due to a scheduling conflict. Cianfrance will also write the script. It is not yet clear what the new version of Wolfman, but we know the movie is supposed to be one modern version of the story of a man who is bitten and turns into a werewolf. Gosling will also be the producer of the film.

“Horror films were my first love, my entry into what cinema was capable of narrating, psychologically and aesthetically”, the director said in a statement. “Along with the opportunity to partner with Ryan again, this is truly a dream come true. I am thrilled and inspired by the idea of ​​working with the good people of Blumhouse and Universal to bring this monster back to life in our collective unconscious “.

After Universal’s attempt to create a Monsterverse ended with Tom Cruise’s box office disaster The Mummy, the studio has begun to refine its approach to villains on the big screen. Rather than creating a series of interconnected films, at Marvel, Universal opted for the green light to “independent” films, inspired by the vast catalog of classic monsters in the studio’s hands. He found some critical and commercial success with The Invisible Man of 2020 with Elisabeth Moss, who grossed $ 143 million worldwide on a budget of $ 7 million. Several other creatures will return to theaters, with Renfield with Nicholas Hoult as Dracula’s henchman, as well as Invisible Woman directed by Elizabeth Banks, already in the works.

It’s been nearly 80 years since Wolfman first appeared on the big screen, in the 1941 adaptation starring Lon Chaney Jr. The beastly character was brought back to life in the 2010 studio remake, starring Benicio del Toro as an American actor who is bitten and cursed by a werewolf. The film did not find great success.