Sports

Derek Jeter Admits He Was Close to Going to Jail Because of Jennifer Lopez

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner2 days ago
0 26 1 minute read

Derek Jeter was only in MLB for five seasons when he was already a consolidated and media personality, so much so that it allowed him to make friends like Jennifer Lopez and rapper “Puff Daddy”.

In fact, socializing with the famous Puerto Rican singer and her former partner nearly ruined the former New York Yankees captain’s career.

In fact, Derek Jeter admitted in his documentary “The Captain” aired by ESPN that turning down an invitation to a party courtesy of Jennifer Lopez and “P-Diddy” kept him from going to jail in the middle of the 1999 regular season. . ,

“My friend Mike (Evans) got a message from ‘Puff Daddy’ inviting us to a party at a private club in New York, but I told Mike, ‘You know man, I’m going to sleep. . I have a game tomorrow.'” the Cooperstown Hall of Famer recalled.

As luck would have it, “DJ Yankee” did not go to jail, unlike “J-Lo” and “Daddy” who were arrested for gun possession at that nightclub in the “Big Apple” during the aforementioned night. , following an incident where three people were shot.

“We were lucky. My name would have been part of this story,” acknowledged the winner of five World Series rings as the star shortstop for the Bronx organization.

Despite that scandal, Jennifer Lopez and “Puff Daddy” successfully continued their artistic careers, but it’s impossible to know whether Derek Jeter would have continued to play and shine among baseball’s elite.

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner2 days ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

The Netflix film that’s wowed critics and is becoming the phenomenon of the summer with Barbie and Oppenheimer

1 week ago

The Netflix film that caused a stir with powerful visuals and a dangerous tone

6 days ago

David Faitelson’s reaction now that Cuauhtémoc Blanco wants to lead the Tri

January 15, 2023

Margot Robbie will return to the DCU as Harley Quinn

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button