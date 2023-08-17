Derek Jeter Admits He Was Close to Going to Jail Because of Jennifer Lopez
Derek Jeter was only in MLB for five seasons when he was already a consolidated and media personality, so much so that it allowed him to make friends like Jennifer Lopez and rapper “Puff Daddy”.
In fact, socializing with the famous Puerto Rican singer and her former partner nearly ruined the former New York Yankees captain’s career.
In fact, Derek Jeter admitted in his documentary “The Captain” aired by ESPN that turning down an invitation to a party courtesy of Jennifer Lopez and “P-Diddy” kept him from going to jail in the middle of the 1999 regular season. . ,
“My friend Mike (Evans) got a message from ‘Puff Daddy’ inviting us to a party at a private club in New York, but I told Mike, ‘You know man, I’m going to sleep. . I have a game tomorrow.'” the Cooperstown Hall of Famer recalled.
As luck would have it, “DJ Yankee” did not go to jail, unlike “J-Lo” and “Daddy” who were arrested for gun possession at that nightclub in the “Big Apple” during the aforementioned night. , following an incident where three people were shot.
“We were lucky. My name would have been part of this story,” acknowledged the winner of five World Series rings as the star shortstop for the Bronx organization.
Despite that scandal, Jennifer Lopez and “Puff Daddy” successfully continued their artistic careers, but it’s impossible to know whether Derek Jeter would have continued to play and shine among baseball’s elite.