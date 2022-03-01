Derek Jeter and the Marlins cut ties

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I thank Derek for his service to the Marlins, the Miami communities and the game. Derek is a winner on and off the field. In addition to his valuable input as an executive, Derek was a highly respected voice on our Diversity and Competency Committees. She helped build a talented management team with the Marlins, including advancing the game by hiring women for coveted roles in the Club’s baseball operations and in executive leadership, as well as creating a foundation that has positioned the Marlins for long-term success. term. Derek is a pillar of our game and we look forward to his future contributions to Baseball.”