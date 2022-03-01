Derek Jeter and the Marlins cut ties

The Marlins and CEO Derek Jeter cut ties Monday, the team announced.
Jeter had been part of the ownership group led by Bruce Sherman that finalized a deal to buy the Marlins in August 2017, the transaction being completed in September of that year. Jeter had 4% of the shares of the franchise, in addition to being in charge of the daily management of the team.
“The Miami Marlins and Derek Jeter announced today that they have agreed to officially end their relationship,” Sherman said in a statement. “The Marlins thank Derek for his many contributions and wish him luck in his future endeavors.
“We have a deep pool of talent that will oversee baseball and business decisions as we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise. The ownership group is committed to continuing to invest in the future of the franchise – and we are determined to build a team to return to the postseason and excite Marlins fans and the local community.”
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred also issued a statement:
“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I thank Derek for his service to the Marlins, the Miami communities and the game. Derek is a winner on and off the field. In addition to his valuable input as an executive, Derek was a highly respected voice on our Diversity and Competency Committees. She helped build a talented management team with the Marlins, including advancing the game by hiring women for coveted roles in the Club’s baseball operations and in executive leadership, as well as creating a foundation that has positioned the Marlins for long-term success. term. Derek is a pillar of our game and we look forward to his future contributions to Baseball.”