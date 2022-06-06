Derek Jeter: ‘My career would have lasted three years if cell phones had existed’

It’s no secret to anyone what Derek Jeter’s career was with the New York Yankees, that’s for sure. He is the great captain, the eternal legend, the man who marked an era and the childhood of hundreds of thousands of children who dreamed of being like him. His number in baseball’s winningest franchise is retired for a reason, and he entered the Cooperstown Hall of Fame almost unanimously (just one vote short of it) in his first year on the ballot.

Talking about his achievements is raining on wet, but it is important to emphasize everything he achieved as a player in the MLB: 1 Rookie of the Year award, 5 Gold Gloves, 5 Silver Bats, 14 calls to the All-Star Game and 5 rings. as the winner of the World Series. In addition, he achieved the MVP award in the 2000 Fall Classic and also in the All-Star Game of the same year.

However, there is an area where Mr. November never handled himself very well: entertainment. While it is true that every time he stood in front of a camera to speak he did so seriously and eloquently, it is no less true that Jeter was always a slugger who raised too many controversies and some media scandals away from the fields due to his life loving

a true ladies’ man

In his time as a Bombers figure, Derek dated a considerable number of attractive and relevant women in American society. That extensive list includes celebrities such as Jessica Biel, Jessica Alba, Minka Kelly, Adriana Lima, Mariah Carey, Jordana Brewster, Scarlett Johansson and his current wife whom he married in 2016 and has 3 daughters, the model of Sports Illustrated, Hannah Davis.

talked about it

All this that we have just said can be seen in greater detail in the documentary series of his life that will be released on July 18 of this year and of which we already have the first official trailer:

For this reason, recently the eternal captain Yankee he joked in a recent interview saying the following:

“If there were phones back then, my career would have lasted three years.”

Alluding to the fact that if social networks and today’s globalization had existed, the gossip about his private life would have been worse and would probably have had a negative impact on his successful sports career. Do you think Jeter wouldn’t have been as great as he was because of the rumors?