Derek “returns” to Grey’s Anatomy in its 19th season

Grey’s Anatomy is to the United States what Tell me how it happened is to Spain: an iconic series that we have all grown up with and enjoyed so much that the day it ends will be the end of an era. On the air since 2005, the American drama with Ellen Pompeo by flag It’s been 19 seasons. The latter, although it has already been released in the United States just a few days ago, will not arrive in our country until next November 2. And it will do so hand in hand with Disney +.

However, the Internet and social networks, as well as our assiduous reading of American magazines and media (and the desire to know more about this new season, we are not going to deny it) have meant that we have done a little research about season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy. And we got one Big surprise.

The reason? Derek is back. Not physically clear – we all know the tragic outcome of his character in season 11 – but yes has returned to all the minds of those who have seen the first chapter of the season. And the fault lies with one of the new characters, Lucas Adams (Niko Terho).

A young man whom Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) herself describes as someone “charming” but who is also “a bit of a black sheep.” The guilty scene that everyone has sighed thinking about Derek is very simple: Lucas is in the operating room, ready to start an operation and says “It’s a beautiful day to save lives” (or “it’s a beautiful day to save lives” in its Spanish version).

A phrase that those who have been following the series for years will know very well: it is the same as said Derek Shepherd before each operation. Something that has left everyone dumbfounded. And why this phrase? Why does the newcomer pronounce it? Spoiler alert: it turns out that he is Derek’s nephew. Yes, yes, as you read it.

According to Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), “Derek was a god to him“, he says referring to the young man, “and Lucas was Derek’s favorite nephew.“. We still don’t know anything else about how his character development will be, but we’re pretty sure he’ll have a leading role in the plot.