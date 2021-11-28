Dergano – Construction site of the TOG Center in viale Jenner 44

Completely demolished the small building of the “Former Public Showers” via Livigno, a building built by the Municipality in 1960 to house a series of public showers, an L-shaped building of about 1000 square meters that has been abandoned for over a decade and located in Dergano at the corner of Viale Jenner 44 and Via Livigno 1.

There TOG Foundation (Together To Go Onlus Foundation) has taken on the task of demolishing and rebuilding the building that will host, with a concession for thirty years, “The City of Fragility”.

All the activities of the TOG Foundation center, which currently operates in the Barona district in the Famagosta area, will be transferred to the new eco-sustainable building, with glass windows, which will have an area of ​​3,500 square meters, expanding the spaces available and enhancing the services for small patients (today there are about 120), for their families and for staff training. There will be many news: from the clinic with specialized doctors to the hydrotherapy pool, from the BES after-school activities to training courses, from the fab-lab space to the cafeteria. Services therefore also dedicated to the whole neighborhood.

The project also includes workshops for the acquisition and improvement of the professional skills of young people – useful for job placement, with the aim of continuing the path with them even beyond middle school – and an information center for the specialization of operators clinical and educational in the field of disability and educational fragility.

Here are the images of these days with the site completely cleared of the debris of the old building demolished in recent weeks. (Urbanfile)