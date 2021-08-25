Derivatives suggest a continuation of the Ethereum rally

From the previous local low of $ 1,720 on July 20, the price of Ether (ETH) rose 98% on August 23 and, despite multiple tests of the $ 3,000 support, the level held up. Bitcoin (BTC), on the other hand, failed to sustain the $ 50,000 threshold, at least in the short term: professional traders are hesitant to add bullish positions, according to the parameters that can be analyzed on derivatives.

Surprisingly, the situation changes as we look at the sentiment of Ether traders, who currently show a reasonable degree of confidence in the current price level.

Regulatory pressure and impressive growth in NFTs support traders’ confidence in Ether

On Monday, Dawn Stump, a commissioner with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), said:

“A trading platform that offers digital asset derivatives to US users without registration or in violation of the CFTC trading rules is subject to the CFTC’s enforcement authority.”

It’s unclear why Bitcoin and Ether’s reaction to the news should have been different, but it’s worth noting that Commissioner Stump is only one of four to six CFTC members regulating commodities.

Meanwhile, payment provider Visa surprises the NFT market by announcing an acquisition of a $ 150,000 CryptoPunk. Cuy Sheffield, the cryptocurrency manager at the $ 500 billion market cap, says:

“With the purchase of CryptoPunk, we are the first to delve into this environment. And this is only the beginning of our commitment to the industry.”

For those unfamiliar, the Ethereum network is the absolute leader in the NFT segment: the single marketplace OpenSea has processed more than $ 1 billion worth of transactions in the past 30 days.

ETH / USD 12-hour chart on Kraken. Source: TradingView

Professional traders are bullish-neutral, according to the futures markets

To understand how professional traders are orienting themselves, the futures basis must be analyzed. This metric is also often referred to as “premium”, and measures the difference between long-term futures contracts and current spot market levels.

In healthy markets, an annualized premium of 5% to 15% is expected, outlining a situation known as contango. This price difference is caused by sellers asking for more funds to hold the position longer.

However, this indicator weakens or turns negative during bear markets, giving rise to a phenomenon known as “backwardation”.

3-month Bitcoin futures on an annualized basis. Source: laevitas.ch

As illustrated above, the current 11% annualized premium is neutral but in a much better position than it was a month ago when the benchmark was below 5%. However, a healthy market does not need excessive optimism on the part of professional traders, which usually feeds excessive leverage in long and basis above 15%.

Options at a healthy “neutral” level

To get a more complete view, options markets also need to be analyzed.

25% delta skew compares similar call (buy) and put (sell) options. The parameter will appear positive when fear becomes prevalent, as the protective premium of put options is higher than call options of similar risk.

The opposite is true when market makers are bullish: this causes the indicator to move 25% delta skew towards the negative area. Positions between negative 8% and positive 8% are generally considered neutral.

Deribit, 25% delta skew of options on ETH. Source: Laevitas

It is important to note that Ether options traders have been flirting with the level of “greed” since August 7, when the indicator dropped below the negative threshold of 8. This data validates the futures contract’s premium, which has improved over the past few years. two weeks and currently supporting a healthy “neutral” level.

At the time of writing, it can be said that according to derivatives data, professional traders are more active on quarterly futures and Ether options trading.

The views expressed herein are solely those ofauthor and do not necessarily reflect Cointelegraph’s ideas. Every trade involves risk. You should conduct your research before making a decision.