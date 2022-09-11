Dermatological alliance for the benefit of patients in Puerto Rico

Brenda Gerena, executive director of the Cross The Goal foundation, highlighted the importance of accompanying and helping atopic dermatitis patients.

Brenda Gerena, Executive Director of the Cross The Goal Foundation. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Glorianis Valentine.

In Puerto Rico There is currently a prevalence of between 10 to 12% of the population suffering from dermatitis atopic, a dermatological condition that affects the skin in an inflammatory and chronic way, in addition to being characterized by redness and extreme itching also associated with diseases such as asthma and nasal allergies.

Risk factor’s

They are different risk factors Puerto Rico predispose certain groups of the population to develop skin conditions such as: the humidity of the region, genetic propensity and contact with environmental allergens.

In addition, it should be kept in mind that 25% of children suffer from dermatitis atopic and therefore will also suffer from it during adulthood to some extent although the condition is highly treatable and preventable.

Atopic Dermatitis Patient Support Alliance

Although the dermatitis atopic disease does not have a cure due to its chronic nature, it is possible that the patient, receiving multidisciplinary support from diagnosis to treatment, achieves remission knowing his condition and seeking good measures to keep the disease at bay.

For this reason, among the alternatives that have been created throughout the Island, to deal with this problem, the following emerges: “The Alliance to Support Patients with Dermatitis Atópica(…) a project of the Cross The Goal foundation that is dedicated exclusively to providing support services for those patients on the Island who suffer from this type of dermatitis”, says Brenda Gerena, Executive Director of the Cross The Goal Foundation.

This program seeks to provide patients with all possible alternatives for treatment, accompany them and guide them to lead their lives once they are diagnosed or if they already struggle with this condition before.

“All the recommendations and guidelines are made by specialist doctors, who are dermatologists, allergists… it will always be from the voice of a professional in the field of medicine”, confirms Brenda Gerena.

Preventable and treatable?

It is important that each patient knows the condition from their individual experience and knows how to recognize or notice the triggers or risk factors for their outbreaks, as this involves nutrition, skin care habits and mental health.

Likewise, patients should attend a dermatology consultation once they or their children identify itching, peeling, redness and discomfort, as these are the first signs of skin allergy.

Where can you get more information?

Connect this September 14, a world day in commemoration and awareness of this condition, since from the Journal of Medicine and Public Health we will cover the event “Dermatitis Atópica, creating awareness and empowerment”.

They are also on Facebook as the Patient Support Alliance with Dermatitis Atopic or AAPDA: https://www.facebook.com/dermatitisatopicapr/ and on the phone line: 7873120029

See the full program: