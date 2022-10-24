Dermot Kennedy in Laval in June 2023 – Sors-tu.ca – Le Webzine des Sorteux

Irish singer Dermot Kennedy will be back in Quebec in the summer of 2023, for a concert at Place Bell in Laval on Sunday, June 11.

This new show in Greater Montreal is part of the tour The Sonder Tourwhich will begin on May 6 in Vancouver and will allow the artist to visit 26 cities in North America.

Dermot Kennedy’s last concert in Montreal dates back to March 2020, just before the pandemic, when the artist played at Place des Arts. He was also scheduled to perform at Osheaga 2020, as well as opening for Shawn Mendes’ concerts at the Bell Center last August, but both of these opportunities fell through.

Discovered in 2019 with his first album Without FearDermot Kennedy will present this time the material of probehis second album, which will be released on November 4. probewhich means “the realization that every passer-by leads a life as rich and complex as their own”, resonated strongly with Dermot and led him to embark on an exciting new musical chapter.

He was recently on Stephen Colbert’s talk show to perform the ballad Dreamer.

Tickets go on sale October 28 at 10 a.m. here.

Dermot Kennedy 2023 Tour Dates

Sat, May 06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue, May 09 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Wed, May 10 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

Fri, May 12 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Mon, May 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

Wed, May 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Fri, May 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sat, May 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater

Tue, May 23 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Wed, May 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Fri, May 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sat, May 27 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

Tue, May 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Wed, May 31 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Fri, Jun 02 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Sat, Jun 03 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue, Jun 06 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed, Jun 07 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Fri, Jun 09 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Sat, Jun 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sunday, June 11 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Tue, Jun 13 – Washington DC – The Anthem

Wed, Jun 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri, Jun 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon, Jun 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Tue, Jun 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion