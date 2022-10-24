Dermot Kennedy in Laval in June 2023 – Sors-tu.ca – Le Webzine des Sorteux
Irish singer Dermot Kennedy will be back in Quebec in the summer of 2023, for a concert at Place Bell in Laval on Sunday, June 11.
This new show in Greater Montreal is part of the tour The Sonder Tourwhich will begin on May 6 in Vancouver and will allow the artist to visit 26 cities in North America.
Dermot Kennedy’s last concert in Montreal dates back to March 2020, just before the pandemic, when the artist played at Place des Arts. He was also scheduled to perform at Osheaga 2020, as well as opening for Shawn Mendes’ concerts at the Bell Center last August, but both of these opportunities fell through.
Discovered in 2019 with his first album Without FearDermot Kennedy will present this time the material of probehis second album, which will be released on November 4. probewhich means “the realization that every passer-by leads a life as rich and complex as their own”, resonated strongly with Dermot and led him to embark on an exciting new musical chapter.
He was recently on Stephen Colbert’s talk show to perform the ballad Dreamer.
Tickets go on sale October 28 at 10 a.m. here.
Dermot Kennedy 2023 Tour Dates
Sat, May 06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue, May 09 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Wed, May 10 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
Fri, May 12 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Mon, May 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater
Wed, May 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Fri, May 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Sat, May 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater
Tue, May 23 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Wed, May 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Fri, May 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Sat, May 27 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
Tue, May 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Wed, May 31 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Fri, Jun 02 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
Sat, Jun 03 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Tue, Jun 06 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Wed, Jun 07 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Fri, Jun 09 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater
Sat, Jun 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sunday, June 11 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Tue, Jun 13 – Washington DC – The Anthem
Wed, Jun 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri, Jun 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon, Jun 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Tue, Jun 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion