Dermot Kennedy performs “Something to Someone” live!

Dermot Kennedy recently released a new single, Better Days. On this track produced by Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo), the Irish singer-songwriter celebrates optimism and hope: In a time when most people are worried, I hope this song can help remind us that things are going to get better and better days are coming. As an artist, it’s my contribution to bring a little comfort for the time of a song ».
With a debut album that sold over one and a half million copies (Without Fear2019), driven by the success of his singles Power Over Me, Outnumbered and Giants. Dermot Kennedy already counts more than 2.5 billion streams. Appointed in 2020 to Brit Awards as the best international male artist, he will begin an Australian and English and Irish tour as well as the first parts of Shawn Mendes in the USA.

Discover the acoustic version of Something to Someone, of Dermot Kennedy, performed in our studios!

