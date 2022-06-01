Dermot Kennedy unveils the music video for his new single “Something to Someone”!

Dermot Kennedy unveils its new title today Something To Someone, the first since last July. On this single, the Irish songwriter traces the story of a distant love and once again demonstrates his ability to inspire and connect listeners around the world.

Dermot Kennedy who was nominated as Best International Artist at the BRIT Awards 2020has enjoyed great international success since the release of his first album Without Fear. This album has sold over 1.5 million copies, reached 4 billion strems and is certified platinum and multi-platinum in more than 15 countries. In France, her first single Power over Me reached number 2 in radio airplay and was certified platinum.

This month, Dermot will be touring Australia ahead of a major headlining tour of the UK and Ireland, which has already sold out with over 110,000 tickets sold. He will then be on tour in the United States to ensure the first parts of Shawn Mendes.

Check out the new single from Dermot Kennedy without further ado!

Sign up for the free weekly RFM NEWSLETTER so you don’t miss any events, RFMs and follow the news of your favorite artists! => I REGISTER