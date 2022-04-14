DeSantis bans hospitals and nursing homes from asking visitors for proof of vaccination – Sun Sentinel

Hospitals, hospices and long-term care facilities in Florida will be prohibited from excluding family members of loved ones during a health crisis or other emergency after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill called No Patient Left Alone Law.

In Florida, like the rest of the country, visitors were not allowed in hospitals and senior centers for part or all of the pandemic as the contagious virus spread. DeSantis put the restrictions into effect through an executive order in early 2020 in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He touted the steps he took early in the pandemic to limit exposure to the state’s most vulnerable elderly population.

Still, Florida care facilities scrambled to keep staff, residents and patients from becoming infected even after vaccines became available.

But with the visitor ban, many patients died in the state’s intensive care units with no family around them. And families of residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities complained that their loved ones suffered from isolation.

“If you look back over the last two years, one of the most heartbreaking elements of this was stopping people from interacting with their loved ones at critical times in their lives,” DeSantis said at a bill signing ceremony in Naples.

The governor said he worked with long-term care facilities and hospitals during waves of COVID to tell them he understands they were trying to mitigate the spread of COVID. “But you can’t ignore all these human interactions for people because you’re dealing with a respiratory illness,” he said Wednesday.

DeSantis said he signed the No Patient Left Alone Act knowing that Florida could see another wave of COVID.

“COVID is never going to be eradicated from the Earth. It’s going to be an endemic virus, so hopefully the clinical impacts will be less in the future, but (COVID) comes and goes in ways that we don’t know how it’s going to go. That cannot be used as a justification for separating loved ones,” he said.

Simone Marsteller, secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, said her agency will enforce the law and require hospitals and long-term care facilities to develop and post visitation guidelines within the next 30 days. .

The new law establishes a series of circumstances in which visits must be allowed. The Agency for Health Care Administration has established a toll-free number for Floridians to call if they believe a provider is violating the new law (888-775-6005).

State Sen. Ilena Garcia, R-Miami and one of the bill’s sponsors, said the No Patient Left Alone Act is critical to protecting human dignity and compassion in Florida. “In someone’s time of greatest need, there will be a loved one by her side.”