DeSantis warns of ‘catastrophic’ flooding

Florida Governor Ron DeSantisassured this Tuesday that, no matter where the hurricane makes landfall Ianthe impacts will be wide-ranging and are expected floods catastrophic and tidal waves in some areas that endanger life, for which he asked the residents of the state to pay attention to the warnings issued by the authorities.

“There is still uncertainty about exactly where it will make landfall, but understand that the impacts are going to be much, much broader than where the eye of the storm will make landfall. In some areas, there will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge.” DeSantis said this morning as the Category 3 hurricane moved at about 12 miles per hour toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Ian500 miles wide and with sustained winds of 125 miles per hour, could intensify to a Category 4 hurricane and impact the entire coast of the state and make landfall near Venice in Sarasota County, according to the Miami Herald.

In the Tampa Bay area, the water could reach up to 10 feet (three meters) above ground level, where more than 3.1 million people reside and mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders are already in force.

The Governor of the State called on Floridians to pay attention to the warnings of local and state authorities and pointed out that more than two million citizens are under an evacuation order, which he urged to move to higher places in order to protect yourself from the tidal waves and flooding that the hurricane will leave behind.

“Mother Nature is a very fearsome adversary, so heed the warnings,” the Republican reportedly said, noting that it is not necessary to move to other states, since “there are shelters that are open in all these counties in these points,” he added.

The governor said they expect power outages, fuel and communications outages in the state, but assured that communications companies are ready to restore services as soon as possible.