Deschamps did not take him to the World Cup in Qatar and the footballer decides to play for Algeria

2023-01-07

The France national team It continues to be news after the World Cup. The French press has published the conflict between Deschamps Y Benzemafootballers who would have leaked information and now the case of a player who decided to play for another squad is added.

Houssem Aouar He is a renowned midfielder who has waited for his chance at ‘Les Bleus’ and it never came, at least not officially.

The 24-year-old midfielder is a figure in the Lyon Olympicsteam where he was formed and debuted, but that apparently was not enough to convince Deschamps to summon it.

Making the option of your dual nationality, aouarwhich had been claimed by clubs such as BarcelonaI would have already decided to play for the Algeria national team.