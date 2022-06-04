Description of the teaser trailer presented at the Star Wars Celebration

Announced at the end of 2019, we had not known details of Ahsoka. However, with a view to its launch in 2023, the Ahsoka Tano series has presented its first teaser trailer during the Star Wars Celebration.

Ahsoka presents its first trailer to fans

After seeing Ahsoka Tano make her leap into live-action in The Mandalorian, we knew it wasn’t going to be the last we’d see of the character. Especially after in said series we saw the character in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn. Thus, in just a couple of minutes, they would give us indications that the Rebels story was not over. And it seems that the story of the animated series will continue in Ahsokathe live-action series of the togruta.

RELATED: Rosario Dawson talks about her continuity as Ahsoka in the future of Star Wars.

During the Star Wars Celebration, we hoped to have news of Ahsoka, and we were not wrong. After confirming Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine, Dave Filoni presented the first teaser trailer for the series starring Ahsoka Tano. In said preview, which has not yet seen the light, they gave us the keys to what we will see in the long-awaited series, being a total joy for fans of Star Wars: Rebels.

To begin with, the teaser begins with a back shot of Hera Syndulla next to Ahsoka. Below is a look at the Ghost from the inside as well as a hand that appears to use force to reach for a cup. After this we see Ahsoka touching some carvings on the ground followed by a look at a droid and finally a full look at Ahsoka removing a hood. Finally, the trailer ends with a short glimpse of Sabine looking at the mythical mural of the heroes of Rebels saying, “Ezra is out there and it’s time to bring him home.”

Being a teaser, it’s obviously not very revealing in terms of the plot or reveals, especially with only 3 weeks to shoot. However, it already confirms the presence of Sabine and Hera first, as well as that we will see them trying to find Ezra and Thrawn after the events of Rebels.

Ahsoka is coming to Disney+ sometime in 2023. The series stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, and Hayden Christensen.

And well reader, what do you think of the leaked trailer of Ahsoka? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Star Wars Celebration