Deshaun Watson would reject the no-trade clause for the Browns, who are ready to give him a $230 million guarantee

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Attorney Rusty Hardin believes that the criminal investigation against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will conclude “in weeks, not months” — providing clarity for potential suitors for Watson. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Browns and Texans are still finalizing trade compensation for Watson, but it is expected to include three first-round picks, a third-round pick and potentially a fifth-round pick, league sources told ESPN.

The Browns are ready to give Watson a new five-year, $230 million contract, sources told Schefter. He would receive $184 million over the first four years of his new deal – a $48 million raise over what he was scheduled to receive under his current contract.

The $230 million is fully guaranteed, setting a mark for the highest guarantee ever for an NFL player.

Watson has informed the Texans that he is willing to waive his no-trade clause to be traded to Cleveland, according to sources.

A move by Watson to the Browns would also open up the possibility of quarterback Baker Mayfield finding a new team. Mayfield had requested a trade out of Cleveland, he told Schefter earlier this week, but a source had previously told ESPN’s Jake Trotter that the Browns would not accommodate that request.

The Browns — as well as the Carolina Panthers — had believed they were no longer a candidate to acquire Watson, who had also been considering joining the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. Browns officials met with Watson Tuesday in Houston.

Watson did not play last season after an offseason request to be traded and the filing of 22 lawsuits against him alleging sexual abuse and sexual misconduct during massage sessions. But a Texas grand jury declined to indict Watson on criminal charges last Friday, signaling the end of the criminal proceedings involving him in Harris County and kicking off trade talks between the Texans and interested teams.

Before meeting with the Browns on Tuesday, Watson answered questions about two of the 22 lawsuits filed against him during ongoing depositions, the plaintiffs’ attorney, Tony Buzbee, told KHOU 11. Watson had filed for the fifth. amendment and his right against self-incrimination by sitting down for two deposition sessions that began Friday.