Desiet Kidane Tekeste died, she was 21 years old

Another tragedy shakes the world of cycling like an earthquake. The young Eritrean promise has died Desiet Kidane Tekestem and the cause is always the same that has afflicted the world of cycling for too long: a road accident. He was 21.

Desiet Kidane Tekestem, young cyclist on the launch pad

It had made itself known to the public during the African junior championship, winning both in the line and in the time trial, also winning the national road title among adults only the following year. Thanks to the excellent performances she had in the course of her young career, she had been able to enter the project World Cycling Center of Aigle.

During a workout ad Asmara she was hit by a car, and unfortunately she did not survive the terrible impact with the car.

Desiet Kidane Tekestem, UCI condolences

The words of condolence of theUCI, the International Cycling Union:

“With his constant smile, kindness, respect and deep passion for cycling, Desiet Kidane Tekeste he was a young talent on the rise who will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and the coaches of the World Cycling Center in this tragic moment “.

OMNISPORT