design, price and release date

With the AirPods 3 on the street, the eyes of the users inevitably rest on the upcoming AirPods 4. The next generation of Apple’s most affordable wireless earphones is anything but anyone’s guess. But that doesn’t stop us from shuffling a few things about these headphones.

What will be the design and features of the AirPods 4?

AirPods hit the market nearly six years ago, with the iPhone 7 generation. With their design, these AirPods broke with the established As for wireless headphones. Apple seemed to have taken its EarPods, cut their wires, and worked magic to make them work.

The AirPods 2 kept that design, making them iconic. It was not until the third generation of AirPods when Apple decided to change its design. And this was at the end of 2021.

Apple usually maintains the design of its products for a few generations. It helps amortize the investment and also reinforces that they are recognized among the public, concentrating the brand image. That is why the design of the AirPods 4 will keep, surely, that of his predecessor. That is: a certain resemblance to the AirPods Pro, shorter antenna and no pads.

When do AirPods 4 come out?





The AirPods 4 are still a long way off. There are hardly any rumors about it. Not even blurred photographs of components of dubious origin. That can only mean one thing: that AirPods 4 release date it’s still a long way off.

If Apple released the first generation AirPods in 2016 and the second generation in 2019, that means the AirPods 4 could launch three years later of the AirPods 3. That would place them sometime in the year 2024.

What will be the price of the AirPods 4?





The price of AirPods 4 or any Apple product yet to be revealed is one of the things that are later known. Often we must wait for Apple to present the product to clear up any doubts. Although it may be a good idea to have previous generation AirPods as a reference:

AirPods 1: 179 euros, without wireless charging.

AirPods 2: 179 euros, without wireless charging.

AirPods 3: 199 euros, with MagSafe charging.

It is very likely, then, that the price of AirPods 4 is around 199 euros. It could even be increased by 10 or 20 euros, depending on inflation and the exchange rate.

If you are waiting for this new generation to arrive, maybe you have to wait a good season. For this reason, it may be convenient for you to get one of the AirPods that are on the market right now.

