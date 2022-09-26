Design to improve the health and well-being of individuals and households

The Spanish Habitat Federation calls for measures to guarantee energy supply at competitive costs and promote the transformation, modernization and growth of companies

Feria Valencia has hosted one of the highlights of the extensive program of planned events with the celebration of Feria Hbitat Valencia, Home Textiles Premium by Textilhogar and Espacio Cocina SICI. Organized by the Official College of Decorators and Interior Designers of the Valencian Community and the Valencia World Design Capital 2022, the Feria Valencia Events Center has held the International Interior Design Forum (FIDI) with the presence of more than 500 professionals from the sector and the assistance of eminent scientists such as the prestigious psychiatrist Luis Rojas Marcos and the paleontologist Juan Luis Arsuaga.

The paleontologist Juan Luis Arsuaga (left); and the psychiatrist Luis Rojas Marcos (right) in two snapshots of the International Forum on Interior Design.

Luis Rojas Marcos and Juan Luis Arsuaga have approached the relationship between design and health from two different points of view. Rojas Marcos established a parallelism in how a friendly and comfortable environment influences in improving our state of mind and health, which he related as a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being. In this sense, light, climate and the immediate environment are essential for health, he explained and gave as an example how furniture facilitates communication and how the pandemic has caused greater interest in our comfort, something that the doctor related to the concept of well-being that is something immediate. Happiness is something of the future, but comfort is today, he pointed out. For his part, Juan Luis Arsuaga has carried out a paleontological journey in which he has shown how, since the first hominid species, beauty and aesthetics have been intrinsically related to our condition as human beings. For the prestigious Spanish paleoanthropologist, design and image is in itself a declaration of principles, a form of language. In this sense, humans are the only species that detects beauty. For the scientific director of the Museum of Human Evolution in Burgos and one of the world’s leading specialists in his field, our ancestors already decorated their immediate habitat and their surroundings to configure a habitable environment in which function did not impede aesthetics. Along with the long-awaited interventions of these two specialists, the Forum was completed with two round tables that have had the participation of specialists from different fields, such as the journalist and art historian Anatxu Zabalbeascoa, the architect Juli Capella, the neurobiologist María Dierssen, Ana Lluch, Professor of Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Valencia, and the architect Benedetta Tagliabue, who have delved into the influence of materials over time and the well-being and effects of spaces on people’s health. The Forum was opened by the president of the Valencia Provincial Council, Toni Gaspar.

On the other hand, the Spanish Habitat Federation (FHdE) has asked public administrations for aid to guarantee electricity and gas supplies at competitive international costs and measures that facilitate the transformation, modernization and growth of the sector. The FHdE has taken stock and has presented its roadmap for 2023 within the framework of Feria Hbitat Valencia. Along with the representatives of the federation and its eight member entities, the presentation was attended by the General Director of Industry, Galo Gutirrez, in charge of closing the event; the regional secretary for Industry, Empar Martínez; and the professor, José Pla Barber, author of the yearbook.

Image of Feria Hbitat Valencia, which has registered a large influx of visitors.

The president of the Habitat Federation, José Ramón Revert, faced with the current international context, has asked during his speech that the Public Administrations delve into energy measures, within the framework of the possibilities established by the European community to guarantee the supply of gas and electricity at competitive international costs, accompanied by auxiliary support measures for the most affected gas-intensive sectors. For his part, the General Director of Industry, Galo Gutirrez, congratulated the Federation for the initiative of having grouped an entire sector globally because in this way they gain knowledge and strength in all their movements. A sector characterized by its dynamism and openness to the outside world, as has been made clear these days during the celebration of the Habitat Fair, in Valencia. The Habitat Federation of Spain as a whole has demanded facilities in the access of the Industry to the Transversal Ministerial Programs and PERTES of Circular Economy, Decarbonization and Integral Cycle of the Water and, negotiating with Brussels, the increase of the current limits in State aid. . Looking ahead to the next three years, the Federation requests that investment in the modernization of the Industry be encouraged through the free amortization of equipment, machinery, technologies and installations, offsetting tax revenues as much as possible with European loans, as an anti-crisis measure, facilitating a more self-financing. Taking advantage of the largest exposure in Spain in the sector, the Federation has officially presented the MED Habitat – Yearbook 2021. A document that highlights the work and achievements that the sector has achieved in the past year, as well as the threats and the challenges it faces to continue growing competitively. Faced with the challenges of the immediate future, José Pla Barber, author of the yearbook, defines 3 main strategic axes: Restructuring and resilience of the value chain, Digitization and Industry 4.0, and Environmental and social sustainability. The yearbook has been developed in collaboration with the company Jori & Armengol.

Today, the last day of the Fair waiting for Patricia Urquiola

Yesterday, the contests experienced an intense day of work full of acts, presentations and the presence of personalities, such as the famous international designer Mónica Armani, who presented a new line of mattresses; or the television shows Miki Nadal and the actor Pablo Puyol, who dared to carry out a live cooking demonstration. At the level of public influx, Feria Valencia has once again experienced what is already its third day of very outstanding attendance by both national and international professionals, which even makes it possible to anticipate that the organization’s occupancy forecasts will improve. Today, Friday, the events will remain open until 6:00 p.m., so that professionals who have not attended Feria Valencia will still have the opportunity to visit the offer of the more than a thousand brands present and such relevant exhibitions, such as the monograph on the Valencian designer Vicent Martínez or the disruptive sample of young design Saln Nude. In addition, presentations such as the Habitat Trends Observatory and the long-awaited presence at the Andreu World stand of the well-known Asturian designer based in Milan, Patricia Urquiola, one of the most important creative talents in international design the last decades.



