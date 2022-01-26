«Designed to build the metaverse» – Corriere.it

from Alessio Lana

The Ai Research SuperCluster made up of thousands of GPUs capable of training automatic learning systems

The metaverse requires enormous computing power and so Facebook-Meta thought of creating an ad hoc supercomputer, the AI Research SuperCluster. In short Rsc.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, already one of the fastest supercomputers for artificial intelligence in the world but in a few months, in mid-2022, it will be completed and will become the top of its class globally. The muscles are there after all. On board it has 760 Nvidia Dgx A100 systems for a total of 6,080 Gpu (but it will become about 16 thousand) that work together with one purpose: the metaverse.

The enormous computing power of Rsc will help Meta researchers create machine learning models that can learn from trillions of examples, work in hundreds of different languages ​​and analyze text, images and videos. Many artificial intelligences that will then automatically moderate the contents, develop new augmented reality tools and help create the technology necessary to populate the parallel universe that everyone is talking about. Especially of Zuckerberg (And of those who got married).

The investment for such a machine is certainly not light. Meta has not declared the cost of the supercomputer but we can try to do the calculation. Each Nvidia Dgx A100 costs 200 thousand dollars, about 177 thousand euros, which multiplied by the current 760 systems d a total of 134 million euros. And let’s just talk about the hardware. But after all, there is the next big computer platform at stake. Word of Zuckerberg.