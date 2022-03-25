designed to survive nuclear explosions

In recent days, British media reported the presence of a giant United States plane flying over British territory. According to the site The Mirror, it is about the Boeing 747 E4-Balso know as “night watch” (Night Vision), “the plane at the end of the world” or the “flying Pentagon”. The aircraft was built during the Cold War and it was rumored that its mission was to house high-ranking military personnel, the Secretary of Defense and the US President himself. According to the information gathered, today he is part of the convoy that transported Joe Biden to Europe in the framework of several summits for the war between Russia and Ukraine.

But the vehicle itself impresses with all the features it possesses. And is that the Nightwatch is one of the few aircraft in the world that can withstand a nuclear explosion. With three decks, capacity for 112 people and a net flight endurance of more than 12 hours without landing, they make it an essential aircraft for war scenarios. As if this were not enough, it also has aerial refueling devices, so it could even stay in the air for days if smaller planes approach to make the corresponding load.

The plane has a kitchen equipped for several days in the air Photo: The Sun

Its windows have a wire mesh to keep them intact and the equipment and wiring are hardened. In addition, it has thermal protection to be able to fly over different ecosystems such as the aforementioned nuclear protection.

The spacious meeting rooms have a real-time situation map of war conflicts

In terms of amenities, it is a plane with large meeting and conference rooms, offices and common work rooms as well as space for 18 beds and six bathrooms. However, its interior does not boast great luxuries and is quite different from the well-known Air Force One in terms of aesthetics and design. It is a functional aircraft to transport and contain work equipment.

Meeting rooms with direct communication to US headquarters around the world

On the other hand, it also has a “lightning dome” at the top, made up of dozens of antennas – some parabolic – to maintain fluid and uninterrupted communication with ships, submarines, planes and ground stations from anywhere in the world.

Checkpoints have high technology to keep communication active

Just as this one exists, there are many other similar planes. Although little is said about them, the planes of the end of the world are not a state secret. These aircraft have been in operation since the 1970s and were designed so that a president can survive a nuclear attack. According to the Irish division of The Mirror, the United States Government keeps one of these aircraft ready to take off and on alert 24 hours a day.

