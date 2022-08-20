Designer Alejandro De Miguel’s warning to Instagram fashion influencers: “Not only is it worth…” – Weekend

The fact that cinema and fashion always go hand in hand is undeniable. It is in these two worlds where both inspiration and motivation are born. Her influence is so great that she has even become the main character on many occasions, although this does not only happen in movies, but also in series such as ‘Sex in New York’, cult for the great lovers of fashion. This, being a phenomenon in continuous movement, forces us to reinvent ourselves and innovate at great speed and even more so now with the arrival of social networks. And that taste and good dress are two elements that have existed throughout life.

I was speaking about this topic this morning on ‘COPE Weekend’Alexander Miguela haute couture designer from La Mancha, who aimed not only at dresses, but also at “the way of combing and plucking the eyebrows”. And it is that, dressed like the one of Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman’ or the blue of frozen have caused new collections to be created inspired by them due, “definitely”, to the influence they had on the audience. Although fashion is no longer what it used to be, the arrival of the new social networks has caused them to change from the way of buying to the way of knowing the trends of the moment, because “its impact is immediate”which means that, as soon as you hang a photo of the design, your most potential clients see it and “have a quick feedback” to design new collections and emphasize what you like.

Our guest, who uses Instagram, where “I show my seamstresses so people can see the process”acknowledges that with this “direct channel”, knows beforehand the opinions, both good and bad, of its clients. Something that is not far behind are the parades. Before, only those closest to them and the press came to them, but now, “we see them practically live”, because the influencers are in charge of broadcasting them through their profiles. Even so, they are not enjoyed in the same way, at the moment it seems to attract more attention to who has gone and what they have been wearing, a situation that makes “brands lend their novelties to it-girls for their immediate impact”De Miguel pointed out.

About them he stressed that “it’s not only worth having thousands of followers” since many of them create clothing brands for which they have to have “some knowledge of how a company and technicians are doing”. But, Is it true that what they show inspires? It influences because now “It doesn’t matter only that the design is beautiful, but that it sells”which means that it is designed in several directions and that, approximately, every two weeks there are new collections or “mini collections” as the designer pointed out, who considers that “it is better to be interested in the way of manufacturing and buying the best quality, instead of doing it to buy and throw away”because, in this way, “We will consume more responsibly.”