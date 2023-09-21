Designer Antonio Marras’ ‘Bumbag’ takes center stage at Milan Fashion Week SS24

designer Antonio Marras has confirmed this with his last show at Milan Fashion Week: The bum bag Now they have nothing to envy those goods which have higher prestige.

On the Italian catwalk, true to his style, The Sardinian designer shows why he is called the ‘enfant’ of experiments: For his ability to perceive the different realities around him, blending art, music, dance, theater and cinema. For Marras, Fashion is the link between all languages,

he who was kenzo artistic directorshowed off a detail in its stunning new collection: who will be bum bag it’s from the season,



Model wearing a bumbag at the Antonio Marras fashion show.

shoulder bag option

in the past, Also known as fanny packs, These bags became infamous after experiencing their peak in the 80s and 90s due to the space they were carried in.

Now, they were returning with fear, above all because they were comfortable and very practical for today’s lifestyle. They do not stop jumping or dancing at concerts and music festivals, and it is thanks to this quality that they dominate alternatives such as shoulder bags and backpacks.

like signature Fendi, Dior and Louis Vuitton He confirmed the call back Fanny pack With its stunning designs, influencers and celebrities have joined in to praise the benefits of this accessory that was created for them. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Those are examples.







Details of models at Milan Fashion Week SS24 show

Marras gave his presentation on this occasion bum bag Tightness at the waist. They become objects of desire, whether in more urban models or in full-skirted suits with the same checked fabric. Vichy And from the heart.

A leather belt with details for hanging other accessories serves as a hook for the new bum bag, A great and extremely comfortable accessory to take with you on any plans.