Designer bags, the collection of Kim Kardashian North West’s daughter

A live on TikTok cost a North West, the youngest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, a life lesson that he will never forget (hopefully). Galeotta yours collection of bags with dizzying prices, little North – who is only eight – has thought of logging into TikTok without Mom Kim’s supervision. Opening the doors – indeed, the doors – of his wardrobe to his community. Someone (rightly) will say: but what was an eight-year-old girl doing alone live on TikTok? Great question.

You weren’t the only ones questioning yourselves, Kim Kardashian also asked herself the same and made it clear on social media that she had to take action. Little North West will undoubtedly be a proven and rising TikToker (which makes us reflect on how much the new generations are far more intuitive than the previous ones, when they have a smartphone in their hand, ed), but offering a tour of her wardrobe wasn’t a good idea at all. Number 1, North West knew that they could only use TikTok together with their mother Kim: theirs is a shared account, therefore supervised by the presence of an adult. Number # 2, TikTok’s policy is clear: the minimum age to sign up and use the platform (alone) is 13.



Kim Kardashian with daughter North West. At the age of eight, she is sporting a hand-held Hermès Birkin. James DevaneyGetty Images

The appeal of purses and handbags, however, was stronger for North West than any rule given by mother Kim Kardashian: “These are my bags,” he announces in the video. Her tender naivety makes us smile a little, makes us imagine a little North who – just like the great influencers present on TikTok – allows herself a moment of glory by showing what we hope she recognizes are little big fortunes given to her by mum and dad (or maybe they really belong to Kim?). Yes why at just eight years old, the North West bag collection would be the envy of everyone: from the iconic Dior Saddle bag to the Fendi Baguette, as well as the meticulous handbags (in the shape of a slice of pizza, donut or carriage) signed by Judith Leiber Couture. The latter are very precious clutches – whose price ranges from 3,500 euros onwards, per piece – known for their shapes inspired by pop culture and for being studded with colored crystals.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The North West tour of her wardrobe was short-lived: the video was canceled shortly after, with mom Kim Kardashian not a little angry when her daughter broke into her bedroom. Shooting her while she rested.

Kim Kardashian shot from North West … before being scolded. @kimandnorthImaxtree

The story was finally seasoned with an epilogue written by North’s cousin (12 years old). Mason Disick, son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, sent a text message to Aunt Kim: “Hi, I don’t want to disrespect North – he writes, – but I think she shouldn’t be directing, unless someone is with her. People are used to recording other people’s videos and North may report incorrect information or the like, which he later regrets. ”

Mason Disick’s message to Aunt Kim Kardashian. @kimkardashianImaxtree

Praised by Kim Kardashian, who defined him on social media as “a helpful king” (that is, a king of great help), Mason Disick has run into the exact same mistake in the past, when – as he reports pagesix.com – in March 2020 he denied live (unauthorized) on Instagram that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were back together. “I did exactly the same thing she did, and now I regret saying one of the things I said.” In short, we hope that the lesson is now clear to both of us.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io