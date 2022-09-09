Designer Claire Vandervoort: ‘Imagine Kim Kardashian spotting my bag and carrying it!’

Claire Vandervoort left her job in Los Angeles to become a designer. The first collection of accessories from Brussels, Voort Studio, has just been launched.

Los Angeles, the city of dreams, as the cliché goes. And that’s where Claire Vandervoort (28) had a dream job at Meltwater, the Californian tech giant. However, her dream was elsewhere: she wanted to launch a fashion line, Voort Studio. “I grew up surrounded by elegant women, including my mother and my grandmothers: they taught me about quality and style,” she explains to us from Los Angeles.

“I’ve been drawing silhouettes since I was little, but I’ve always been advised against becoming a designer. After my business studies in Great Britain, I found myself in the world of start-ups, first in London and then, in Los Angeles. During the pandemic, I fantasized about my future: what would I like to be when I was 30, 40 or 50? And I wanted to run my fashion design studio. So I set out to pursue this dream.”

As she has not had any fashion training, she learns the trade on her own, by watching tutorials on YouTube. Next, she draws up a business plan. Indeed, she wanted to undertake on a small scale, and not work for companies living from fundraising and venture capital. “In tech, we work on something that remains virtual: software, an app… Producing something concrete gives me another type of satisfaction.”



“At 13, my parents sent me to the International School of Waterloo, with education in French and English. At 22, I landed my first job at the tech start-up SuperAwesome. After four years in London, they asked me if I wanted to go to New York. I was not attracted to that city, unlike Los Angeles. Later, I went to work at Meltwater, a Norwegian company that develops media monitoring software .”

“In these two start-ups, I was a jack-of-all-trades, in the positive sense of the term. I learned everything very quickly: the creation of websites, photoshopping and coding, so many skills that are very useful today. My experience in the world of tech and Californian start-ups gave me a different vision of business. In Los Angeles, anything is possible: the motto is ‘Make it happen’. I would like to continue to live and work here. Imagine Kim Kardashian spotting my bag and carrying it!”

In the United States, the designer also learned what ambition was. For her first collection of accessories, she opted for the best quality. She works with Italian Nappa leather and has had her collection produced in workshops that collaborate with labels such as Dior, Jacquemus, Paul Smith and Chloé. “I was aiming for quality. It took me sending 300 emails before these companies agreed to work with me. Americans see a ‘no’ as a roundabout way to a ‘yes’. You have to push a little and negotiate: I learned that here.”

Voort Studio’s first collection is limited: it consists of the “Elise” bag, a key ring and a wallet. “Elise is my middle name. It’s also the French name of my mother, Ilse. This bag is a tribute to the elegant women in my life,” she explains. “I also designed the accessories with Californian tech entrepreneurs in mind. In the start-up world of London and Los Angeles, I’ve met so many strong, confident women. These women wear ‘Elise’ to work , to take the plane and finally, to go to dinner in the evening.”

In the meantime, Claire Vandervoort is working on a second collection. “With a little luck, I will be able to launch a real fashion line in two years”, she dreams. However, it does not produce seasonal collections. “Hence the colors -dark blue and green-, which work all year round.”