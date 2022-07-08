Designer Nancy González arrested for alleged trafficking in fur bags | News Univision Latin America
Nancy González, one of the most famous handbag designers in the world, was arrested this Friday in her native Colombia for an accusation filed in a Florida court that points to her illegally sending to the United States products made with animal skins in danger of extinction.
She made a fortune selling her high-end items to the jet set and Hollywood celebrities. His company CI Diseño y Moda Internacional is one of the most recognized in the industry and distributes on three continents. Among his clients are Britney Spears, Salma Hayek, Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) alleges that González is the head of an international system of smuggling purses, bags and various products made with skins of babillas, alligators, snakes and other protected species.
The designer and two alleged accomplices contacted residents of Valle del Cauca, Colombia, to convince them to take those items to the United States. If they were questioned by customs agents, they had to answer that it was gifts for family or friends. Each traveler received a plane ticket and $600 for their expenses, according to a statement from the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office.
“In reality, the final destination of the products was luxury stores and recognized exhibitions such as New York Fashion Week,” says the agency.
In this way, they avoided obtaining permits from the environmental authorities.
González was arrested by agents of the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office in a luxurious mansion in Cali and was transferred to Bogotá. His extradition to the United States is pending.
Also taken into custody were Diego Mauricio Rodríguez Giraldo, who was González’s trusted worker; and Jhon Camilo Aguilar Jaramillo, who would have been in charge of the “commercial maneuvers to guarantee the exit of the articles from Colombia,” according to the prosecutors.
The authorities said that it is the first procedure of this type in Latin America.
In more than 300 luxury stores
On her website, González describes herself as “a petite, soft-spoken woman with the utmost conviction and unfathomable determination.”
She states that she is “known for her innovative use of precious leathers and a distinct color palette”, so “her bags have become instant classics”.
The portal assures that she began selling her products in the United States in 1998, presenting her eight-piece collection at Bergdorf Goodman, an exclusive store located on Fifth Avenue in New York.
Currently, the site notes, his collection is sold in more than 300 luxury stores around the world, including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrod’s, Tsum, Lane Crawford and Net-a-Porter. Additionally, he has two boutiques in Korea and recently opened a third in Hong Kong.
The US government says that each year González designed a separate collection of alligator and python skin bags that were shown at New York Fashion Week in February and September. In addition, she created a separate collection for the ‘Resort Week’ event that takes place in June in the same city.
How did the “smuggling” operate?
The accusation revealed this Friday by the Southern District of Florida indicates that on February 12, 2016, Aguilar Jaramillo recruited two Colombians to transport eight alligator skin bags To united states.
That same day, González would have met with them to instruct them on “how to travel and transport the bags and what to tell the CBP (Office of Customs and Border Protection) if they were detained,” describe court documents.
The next day, these people traveled with the eight fashion items on Avianca flight 42 to New York’s JFK International Airport.
In the months that followed and until April 4, 2019, the New York company Gzuniga illegally received dozens of bags made of alligator skin.
Sometimes, the couriers carried only four products, but on a trip they made on February 13, 2018, they transported 28 bags alligator skin and python snake, details the Prosecutor’s Office.
The Gzuniga company, also named in the indictment, was founded in New York by González in 2007 to sell his wares. It has offices located on 57th Street in that city.
Prosecutors say that if Gonzalez is convicted of two counts of conspiracy and trafficking in products of protected species, she could receive a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.
Aguilar Jaramillo and Rodríguez Giraldo would face a similar sentence.