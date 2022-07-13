Designer of Sofía Vergara and Blake Lively is accused of fraud and smuggling

Who would say that luxury brands, despite the recognition and importance they have in the world of entertainment, also make mistakes at the cost of gaining popularity, this time it was the Colombian designer Nancy Gonzalez who was recently indicted for fraud and smuggling of exotic skins.

She is a professional who makes leather bags and is one of the most recognized designers in Latin America. According to the portal “People in Spanish”, the accessories, which cost thousands of dollars, are used by actresses such as Blake Lively and the also Colombian Sofia Vergara.

However, the success of the brand, which had already led her to get three stores in Australia, collapsed after the accusations made against her and two trusted workers, before this she was apprehended by authorities in her country. González was accused of trafficking exotic skins from Colombia to the United States.

“They contacted citizens in Valle del Cauca and, apparently, convinced them to travel to the United States to bring the items. In case of any question from the national or international authorities, they had to indicate that they were gifts for family or friends,” he said. the director and specialized prosecutor against human rights violations, Jaramillo Rivera, also pointed out that the products reached stores and exhibitions such as New York Fashion Week

According to the portal, the prosecution explained that Nacy’s bags were made with the skins of alligators, snakes and animals in danger of extinction, “during the investigation it was possible to verify that for the preparation and manufacture of clothing and bags they were used between two and five animal species that were sold in exclusive stores in the United States and Europe,” said a director general of the Colombian police.

It was pointed out that the designer carried out such processes without a permit and evaded the regulations that are required for a person to market the products. So far it is known that she and her workers will be required in Florida court for illegally importing wildlife and smuggling, and they are being extradited to the United States.