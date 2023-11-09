Designers predict Cardi B’s bathing suit will be a big trend in 2024

Freestanding baths are considered a luxury for many of us. Add an amazing view and you’re talking about ultimate spa-like levels of relaxation. Of course, we can count on some of the biggest celebrities to make that dream come true.

We saw this exact setup on Cardi B’s Instagram Story the other day. we were

Taken entirely from the singer’s uniquely shaped bathroom, strategically placed opposite a bay window and overlooking a gorgeous sunset. Sheer curtains also cover the side windows for added privacy but don’t obstruct the showstopping view. This is the perfect setting for a glass of bubbly in a bubble bath at sunset for complete and total home spa bliss.

I spoke to an interior designer who told me that the freestanding bath in Cardi B’s modern bathroom is not only perfectly positioned, but it has a unique shape that is poised to become the next big interior design trend in 2024. Know why here.

arranging a bath for ultimate relaxation

(Image credit: @iamcardib Instagram Stories)

If you are going to invest in a freestanding bathroom, you will have to think very carefully about the situation. It is a beautiful item that stands out, so it should be highlighted and used as a feature in your bathroom to fully fulfill its design and functionality.

Karolina Törnqvist, founder and director of Studio Törnqvist, is in favor of placing your freestanding bathroom facing your window to create a real wow moment. This could be in a bathroom or, if you’re going for that ultimate luxury experience, a master bedroom.

‘Definitely located near the window,’ says Karolina. ‘You just need to make sure to make adjustments for privacy, whether it’s sheer curtains or some kind of blind.’ Of course, Cardi’s bathtub ticks both boxes. ‘I think the beauty is that it’s a place where you can relax and unwind, looking out the window with a glass of wine or a cup of tea… if you want something even more exotic. Add a beautiful fireplace there,’ adds the designer.

If you don’t have a window and need to place your freestanding bathtub near a wall, Karolina recommends leaving some space. ‘If it’s too close to the wall it can be difficult to clean and dust behind,’ she says, adding that she would always recommend having a separate shower, so your entire bathroom isn’t filled with water. Go.

Curved bath shapes are also in trend

Cardi’s bathtub is not only perfectly positioned, but it also has a unique curved shape, which is a major interior design trend for 2024. Its curved lines and rounded edges are attractive and make it perfect for soaking up and taking in the view.

‘A freestanding bath is a statement piece,’ says Karolina. ‘I think the cool thing is that there are lots of interesting shapes and materials that you can choose from too.’ Cardi B has used statement-making designs with highly impressive curves that give her bath a contemporary look.

Of course, practicality also has to be kept in mind. ‘When it comes to design and content, it’s important to have what you want to see every day as your statement feature,’ says Karolina. We can all agree that Cardi’s bathroom is something we’d all love to have in our dream home, but remember to take into account the proportions of your existing space and bathroom before taking the leap!

