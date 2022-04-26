Desigual: the favorite brand of Beyoncé, Rihanna and Zendaya unveils an exclusive capsule

Identity, consciousness and commitment. These are the values ​​advocated both by Stella Jean and Desigual. In fact, it was only natural that the idea of ​​a collaboration between the Spanish brand and the Italian-Haitian designer emerged. The result ? A sensual yet sophisticated collection that exudes good vibes and celebrates multiculturalism. Focus.

Desigual x Stella Jean, a real concentrate of good humor

For this capsule with Desigual, Stella Jean decided to bet on color. From red to yellow via purple, the collection distills a hell of a dose of pigments that instantly puts our hearts in a balm. However, the collaboration does not stop there and also gives pride of place to patterns; the flagship print is particularly inspired by wax fabrics that echo the story of the designer, of Haitian origin. Thus, through these 25 pieces, multicultural inspiration is truly highlighted. Roma T-shirts, a fringed skirt or even a strapless dress in flamboyant tones… The capsule celebrates the African origins of the winner of Who’s On Next of Vogue Italy and her love for the city where she grew up: Rome.

If the creations of Stella Jean – regularly seen on Beyonce, Rihanna and Zendaya intended to be imbued with stories and meaning, this collaboration is no exception. Already available, the result can be found on the Desigual website.