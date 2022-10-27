Desirée Cordero’s exercise for glutes of steel

When it comes to training we all have in mind the exercises that cannot be missing in each of our routines; be it the squat, the press bench, clean, deadlift or any other among the infinity of exercises that exist. Y If there is something for which we tend to opt between one and the other, it is usually their effectiveness.. Because yes, in addition to us liking them to make training more enjoyable, many of us like to practice the exercises that work best for us.

If we are going to dedicate several hours a week to training, the ideal is to make the most of them to strengthen our body. Of course, who seems to have found her star exercise to tone buttocks is Desirée Cordero. The model has revealed us in her last story of Instagram which is the gluteal exercise in which she is already an “expert”. She only needs to look at the execution and the kilos she is capable of moving.

Desirée Cordero’s star exercise to strengthen glutes

In recent weeks we have seen the model carry out several demanding workouts and even an exercise routine with her friends, proof that she is more involved than ever in her workouts. And she now she just showed what it is the exercise that helps you show off toned buttocks: the hip-thrust; an exercise that apparently dominates, because has been able to do it with nothing more and nothing less than 100 kilos.

Instagram: @desirecordero

Surely you know what exercise we are referring to, either because you have practiced it before or you have seen someone do it in the gym. If your goal is to strengthen your glutes and you haven’t tried it yet, We recommend you give it a try because it will help you get a firm and raised ass. But, hey! In this exercise, as in others, technique is extremely important. Here we leave you one guide for you to know all its benefits of exercise and learn how to do it correctly.

Avoid hurting yourself with this accessory

Finally, We recommend you get a gym barbell pad like this one to be able to practice the hip-thrust. The barbell can hurt your hips after a few reps, especially if you pick up a lot of weight. Another alternative is to wrap a mat around the baralthough this accessory will be much more useful and easier to place.

