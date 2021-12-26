Desmond Tutu dead, goodbye to the anti-apartheid icon in South Africa and Nobel Peace Prize winner

The South African archbishop died Desmond Tutu, which was one of the symbols of the resistance againstapartheid and then became the promoter of reconciliation. Tutu, 90 years old, Anglican archbishop, won in 1984 the Nobel Peace Prize as a symbol of the nonviolent struggle against the racist regime.

But once apartheid is over, after that Nelson Mandela had been elected president of the new South Africa, Tutu conceived and chaired the Commission for Truth and Reconciliation (Trc), created in 1995, which in a painful and dramatic pacification process between the two sides of South African society, he exposed the truth about the atrocities committed during the decades of repression by whites.

Forgiveness was granted to those who were responsible for those atrocity committed, had fully confessed: a form of moral reparation also towards the victims’ families. In announcing the disappearance of Reverend Tutu, the president Cyril Ramaphosa he expressed, “on behalf of all South Africans, profound sadness for the death, which occurred on Sunday, of one essential figure of the country’s history. And he called it a “patriot without equal, a leader of principles but also a pragmatist who gave real meaning to the biblical doctrine that faith without action is dead ”. Also “a man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and irreducible will”, endowed with “tenderness and vulnerability in his compassion”.

Sworn enemy of apartheid, Tutu worked tirelessly, in a non-violent way, for its defeat. The outspoken prelate used his pulpit as the first black bishop of Johannesburg and later archbishop of Cape Town, as well as frequent demonstrations, to galvanize public opinion againstracial inequity both at home and globally.

Born on 7 October 1931 a Klerksdorp, a city west of Johannesburg, Tutu became a teacher before joining St. Peter’s Theological College in Rosetenville in 1958 for priestly training. It was ordered priest in 1961 and six years later he became chaplain of the University of Fort Hare. He moves into the tiny kingdom ofSouthern Africa of Lesotho and back to Britain, with Tutu returning home in 1975.

Become bishop of Lesotho, president of South African Council of Churches and, in 1986, the first black Anglican archbishop of Cape Town. Tutu was arrested in 1980 for taking part in a protest and later it was passport confiscated for the first time. He recovered the document to travel to the United States and in Europe, where he held talks with the general secretary of the United Nations, the Dad and other church leaders.

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King, he wanted to remember: “I am saddened to learn of the death of a global sage, leader of human rights, a powerful pilgrim on earth. We are better because it was here ”.