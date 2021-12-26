Desmond Tutu, the archbishop who defeated apartheid in South Africa, died – Corriere.it

Desmond Tutu died today at the age of 90: with him the most important chapter in the history of South Africa closes

was the smiling face in the struggle against apartheid. He demolished racism with the force of his words. To which you did not know how to counter. Desmond Tutu died today, December 26, in Cape Town. He was 90 years old. And with him the most important chapter in the history of South Africa closes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expresses, on behalf of all South Africans, his deep sadness at the death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu, reads a note from the presidency of the South African Republic. His passing is another chapter in our nation’s mourning: we bid farewell to a generation of formidable fellow citizens who helped to leave us a free South Africa legacy.

As a religious, Tutu had been able to expose himself more. But responsibilities also increased. His voice was the megaphone of a suffering that could not be screamed.

He came from a poor but not destitute family of the Xhosa ethnic group, the same as Nelson Mandela. Studies in England and experiences around the world. He understood that the system of racial segregation could not be demolished with violence, indeed the terrorism of the armed groups justified the repression. But he understood the anger of those who were oppressed. If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has a paw on a mouse’s tail and you say you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.

The international community had grasped in the gestures of this little bishop the seeds of a change that seemed impossible to all political analysts.

In 1984 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. A warning to apartheid architects.

But Desmond Tutu’s indelible signature will be the written one on the pages of post apartheid. When it was time to try to tear the wounds and not allow the new masters to become oppressors themselves.

The brilliant intuition of the Commission for Truth and Reconciliation putting victims and executioners around the same table. Some to ask for a forgiveness that did not wash away the stains of the past but was still a restart, the others to agree to renounce a more than understandable revenge according to human canons.

In this Desmond Tutu was great.