Desmond Tutu, today the funeral of the Nobel Prize-winning archbishop No cremation, but aquamanation What is it

Crowd and emotion for two days in St. George’s Cathedral, in Cape Town, for the funeral home set up to honor Desmond Tutu. Thousands of people paid their respects and gave their last farewell to the South African archbishop who passed away on Sunday at the age of 90. The state funeral for the Nobel Peace Prize, who made a significant contribution in putting an end to apartheid, is scheduled for today 1 January. His Foundation reported that in his last wishes Tutu expressed the desire that his funeral should not be “ostentatious or lavish” and that the coffin be “as cheap as possible”.

MORE INFORMATION

At the funeral, during which South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will give the eulogy, only 100 people are present due to the restrictions on the coronavirus. His ashes, obtained through the aquamanation process, will be buried behind the pulpit of the same cathedral of St. George in Cape Town, the Anglican diocese that served as archbishop for 35 years.

Ecological cremation for Desmond Tutu

The archbishop’s body will be liquefied, or subjected to a chemical process considered an ecological alternative to cremation: the BBC reports. It was “what he aspired to as an eco-warrior,” said Reverend Michael Weeder, dean of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, where the state funeral of the anti-apartheid symbol and Nobel Prize winner will be held today. peace. According to the so-called ‘aquamation’ or ‘aquatic cremation’ technique, the body is ‘dissolved’ in a potassium hydroxide solution at a temperature of 93 degrees centigrade with a process called alkaline hydrolysis which lasts 3-4 hours. At the end, the bones remain, which are reduced to dust and delivered to the relatives of the deceased in an urn, and the liquid resulting from the dissolution of the tissues – devoid of DNA – which is disposed of in the sewer. The process is considered more ecological than cremation because it consumes less energy and produces no emissions.