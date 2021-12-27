“Desmond Tutu was a visionary capable of inspiring different worlds” – Corriere.it

from Alessandra Muglia

Barrett, one of the most original voices of the new generation of African writers: «I’m not religious, but he was a beacon for me too. He wanted, he knew, to talk to everyone ”

«He was a visionary, always on the right side of history. He says he is “saddened but not surprised” by the death of Desmond Tutu

, Igoni Barrett, among the most original voices of the new generation of African writers. “I’m not religious, but he was a beacon for me too. He wanted, he knew, to speak to everyone, “says the Nigerian author from Lagos Black ass he explored the theme of identity and racism with a sense of irony that also distinguished the “champion of human rights” archbishop. “Among the quotes from Tutu that I find among the most ironic but true is this:” Be kind to whites, they need you to rediscover their humanity “. He was referring to the whites of his country at the worst time of apartheid, but this attitude seems fundamental in many parts of the world even today. I agree with Tutu that white privilege systems can corrupt the humanity of those who benefit from them. “

In what else was he a visionary, in your opinion?



«Tutu discussed the problem of climate change in Africa when it was still thought that the real problems here were others. In one of his last public speeches that I remember, in 2015, he called it “one of the greatest moral challenges of our time” with a petition to President Obama and the UN secretary Ban Ki-Moon ».

Tutu had coined the term “apartheid in adapting” to climate change as a challenge for the future. Today there is talk of vaccine apartheid.



“I prefer to remain faithful to the original meaning of the term: apartheid refers to discrimination between inhabitants of the same country.”

Other “prophetic” positions of yours?



“Tutu continued to watch over the rainbow nation, whipping the ANC in power. He denounced the nepotistic drift and corruption with President Jacob Zuma, already at the beginning of his mandate, when he was still a strong and well-liked leader: he took unpopular positions, caring only for the truth. In 2011 he said the Zuma era was worse than apartheid. It is no wonder that two years later Tutu was not invited to the state funeral of fellow combatant and Nobel Mandela. History has proved him right: in 2018 Zuma was ousted and then convicted.

He said “I’d rather go to hell than worship a homophobic God.”



“It had a great impact in countering anti-gay attitudes that are still widespread even where prohibited.”

His vision spanned the world.



«I remember, I was a student, when after Colin Powell’s words to the UN about the intervention in Iraq in 2003, he criticized America. He voiced our frustration. ‘

Exposing the wounds not to seek revenge but to heal them and achieve peace. Is the method of the reconciliation commission in post apartheid South Africa still relevant?



“Nigeria tried to replicate that model after General Abacha’s death. The commission helped the country bring to light the crimes committed by the military, facilitating the transition to democracy. It worked here, it can work elsewhere ».