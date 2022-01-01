Desmond Tutu’s body will be dissolved with an “aquatic cremation” – Corriere.it

The archbishop’s body will be subjected to alkaline hydrolysis, a procedure described as environmentally friendly compared to traditional cremation: what he would have wanted, as a warrior for the environment.

While the funeral of the archbishop is underway in South Africa Desmond Tutu – one of the absolute protagonists, together with Nelson Mandela, of the fight against apartheid, who died on December 26 at the age of 90 – some details are revealed on the procedures to which the body of the Nobel Peace Prize winner will be subjected.

According to the BBC, the archbishop’s body will be liquefied – or, more precisely, subjected to the chemical process of alkaline hydrolysis, one aquatic cremation considered an ecological alternative to cremation. what he aspired to, after a lifetime of fighting for the environment, said Reverend Michael Weeder, dean of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.

According to the technique of the so-called aquamation, the body is placed for a few hours (from an hour and a half to 3 hours) in a tub containing one potassium hydroxide solution at temperatures of 150 degrees centigrade.

At the end of this procedure bones – made much more fragile – they are rinsed at 120 degrees, dried, reduced to powder and delivered in an urn or scattered, according to the will of the deceased. (In Tutu’s case, according to what Weeder revealed to AFP, the ashes will be interred inside the cathedral of Cape Town, most likely on Sunday). The liquid resulting from the dissolution of DNA-free tissues, e can be disposed of.

The process considered more ecological of cremation because it consumes less energy (temperatures used for cremation can exceed the thousand degrees centigrade) And reduces carbon dioxide emissions up to 90 percent.

On Friday, thousands of people marched in front of Tutu’s coffin, adorned only with a small wreath of carnations. During today’s ceremony, the eulogy will be delivered by the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.