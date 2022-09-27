“Desolation and destruction. There is nothing left here”, publishes a Cuban journalist about the passage of Hurricane Ian

The journalist of the Cuban TV information system, Lázaro Manuel Alonso, has published a message that his father sent him from Pinar del Río, a province that is suffering the ravages of Hurricane Ian.

“Desolation and destruction. We live hours of terror. There is nothing left here.” These are the words of my father, who at 70 years old, claims not to have lived in the face of fear and uncertainty this morning, ”he shared from his official profile on Facebook.

“Pinar del Río will need a lot of strength to heal the wounds left by the cyclone on September 27. When dawn comes we will have a more complete idea of ​​the magnitude of the disaster. Mine are fine, but a lot was lost,” he added.

Another local journalist, Belkys Pérez Cruz, also spoke about the passage of the phenomenon through the territory:

“What I experienced this morning is better not to mention. We are alive, I thought the door would open and Ian would take us with him. Some of my neighbors are homeless, the tanks blew up, the water pipes were broken, my house was flooded by the rain that entered under the door along with the leaves of the thousand-year-old ceiba tree, and I can’t get over my shock”.

It is known that the center of Hurricane Ian made landfall around 4:30 am, by Coloma in the south of Pinar del Río, with maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour. The strongest gust recorded so far was 208 kilometers per hour in San Juan y Martínez (Pinar del Río).

According to the Institute of Meteorology, in the images of the radar and meteorological satellite, they look themselves areas of showers, rains and strong electrical activity crossing over Pinar del Río, Artemisa, Mayabeque and Matanzas, a situation that will persist during the morning and early afternoon, and severe manifestations may be reported.

