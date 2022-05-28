Despacito: the story behind the song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

“Slowly”a song performed by Luis Fonsi in collaboration with daddy yankee, was released for the first time in 2017 becoming a worldwide success. The theme obtained an excellent commercial performance, reaching the number 1 position in more than 80 countries and being the song with the most views on YouTube at that time.

MORE INFORMATION: Daddy Yankee and the support he gave Raphy Pina on the day of his sentence

The song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee became the musical hit of the moment: “Step by step, soft, soft, we stick together little by little, when you kiss me with that dexterity, I see that you are malice with delicacy”, was heard at parties, clubs, bars and everywhere.

Also, the English version with Justin Bieber reached number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The song also won four 2017 Latin Grammy Awards for Best Song, Best Recording, Best Fusion/Urban Performance, and Best Short Form Music Video. But how was “Despacito” born? Luis Fonsi and daddy yankee tell us the story behind this worldwide success.

MORE INFORMATION: Puerto Rico or Chile, where will Daddy Yankee’s last concert be?

The video for “Despacito”, directed by Carlos Pérez, the creative director of Elastic People, was recorded in December 2016 in Puerto Rico (Photo: Universal Music Latino)

THE STORY BEHIND “DESPACITO”

In an interview with Billboard, Luis Fonsi told how “Despacito” was born. The Puerto Rican singer said that he woke up with ‘Des-Pa-Ci-to’ in his head.

“It was so loud and clear that I had to investigate if it was already a song that I might have heard before. Then I ran to my home studio, turned it on, grabbed my guitar and started recording. I wanted to make sure I didn’t forget it, because I felt there was something interesting about its simplicity. I had the choir major project all before my morning coffee,” she recalled.

That afternoon, Luis Fonsi had a writing session scheduled with his friend and Panamanian singer-songwriter Erika Ender. When she walked in, the artist sang the idea for the chorus to her and she got it right away. So, Fonsi knew that he had his next musical success on his hands.

97 days after its launch on YouTube, the video for “Despacito” exceeded one billion views (Photo: Universal Music Latino)

“I went to his house in Miami around 2:00 pm, we had a little coffee, then we went into his studio and he told me: “Since this morning I’ve been thinking about writing a song called ‘Despacito’. He sang me the first line and the second: “Let’s do it on a beach in Puerto Rico.” And I said: “Until the waves scream, Oh blessed”, said the composer Erika Ender about that day.

When Mauricio Rengifo heard the demo for the first time he liked it, but it didn’t have reggaeton. “But he did have ‘Despacito’, which is a great goal and a fantastic idea,” the co-producer told Billboard magazine.

“It took a long time to finish, not because it took a long time to write, but because of the bureaucracy involved: who would show up, when would they record, there was a lot of trial and error. But that is one of the virtues of the song. We had time to work on it,” she added about the theme song production process.

MORE INFORMATION: This is Jesaaelys Marie, the daughter of Daddy Yankee

“Despacito” came into the hands of Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi revealed that he had initially asked Nicky Jam to record “Despacito” and he did. But there was a conflict with the release of his own album, so Nicky suggested that Fonsi call Daddy Yankee.

That’s how Fonsi sent an email to Daddy Yankee and wrote: “I have this crazy song.” While Yankee recognized that something was missing from the song for it to become the success that it became later.

“I came to the studio and did my thing: the verse and the pre-hook, “Pasito a pasito”, that was my creation. The ending of the song was also very different. I told Fonsi that we needed to repeat “Pasito a Pasito” after the bridge. He gave me a lot of freedom,” Daddy Yankee told Billboard.

It was in this way that Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ended up working together until “Despacito” was released on January 12, 2017 through the Universal Music Latino label. The theme became a worldwide phenomenon, generating millions in commercial profits.