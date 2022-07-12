Desperate for Recruits, Russia Launches ‘Stealth Recruitment’

NEW YORK.- Recently, four russian veterans of the war in Ukraine posted videos on the internet to complain about what they call a “mean” treatment after his return to the Russian region of Chechnyaafter six weeks on the battlefield.

In a video, a former soldier says he was denied payment of nearly $2,000 that he had been promised. Another criticizes a local hospital that he did not want to extract splinters that was lodged in the body.

Russian soldiers rehearse for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow in May. Reuters

Their public demands gave results, but not what they expected. An assistant of Ramzan Kadyrovthe autocrat who runs Chechnya, railed against them on television saying they were ungrateful and forced them to recant. “They paid me much more than they had promised me”Nikolai Lipa, the young Russian who had denounced that he had been scammed, then retracted.

Usually such complaints fall on deaf ears, but the swift reprimand makes it clear that the Russian authorities want to stifle any criticism of military service in Ukraine. The Russians are desperate for more soldiersand are already using what some analysts call “stealth levy” to incorporate recruits without resorting to a national levy, very risky in political terms.

To compensate for manpower shortageThe Kremlin relies on a combination of mercenaries, Ukrainian citizens from breakaway territories, poor ethnic minorities, and militarized national guard units. Volunteers are promised hefty cash incentives.

“Russia has a recruitment and mobilization problemsays Kamil Galeev, an independent Russian analyst and former fellow at the Wilson Center in Washington. “Basically, Russia is desperate for more men and is going to any resource.”

Both sides keep secret the number of dead and wounded in combat. Recently, the British military estimated that, out of an invading force of 300,000 men – including supporting units – Russian death toll stands at 25,000while the wounded number in the tens of thousands.

However, experts say that the Russian president Vladimir Putin he refrained from launching a national levy from the start and has refused to put Russia on a war footing, which would have allowed the military to start calling up reservists. So the Kremlin has looked for other ways to fill in battalion replacements.

Russian soldiers stand guard at a hydroelectric plant in the city of Kherson, Ukraine, in May. EPA

By avoiding the conscription of all older adults, the Kremlin can continue to uphold the fiction that war is a “special military operation” limitedand also to minimize the risk of a backlash in public opinion, as happened in Russia’s previous military debacles in Afghanistan and in the first Chechen war.

Due to the popular indignation that war in Chechnya unleashed, Russia had to prohibit the sending of untrained recruits to the battlefield: now men between the ages of 18 and 27 have to complete a year of compulsory military service. However, revelations that hundreds of them have been deployed to Ukraine – including some of the sailors who died when the Ukrainians sank the Moskva, the flagship of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea – unleashed the fury of the parents. of family, something that the Kremlin had precisely tried to avoid.

Many analysts have raised doubts about the possibility that Russia can sustain its offensive in Ukraine without launching a general mobilization of the population. Igor Girkina military analyst and frequent critic of Ukraine strategy, says that Russia cannot conquer the entire country without installing the levy.

But the Kremlin seems determined to avoid such a drastic measure. Instead, recruiters have chosen to repeatedly enlist reservists, offering them cash incentives for short-term deployments. Men with previous military training also received thousands of online advertisements from the Russian Defense Ministry’s recruitment offices. And global job sites like Head Hunter ran ads looking for combat engineers, grenade launcher operators and even paratrooper squad commanders.

Salaries offered to some of the volunteers range from $2,000 to $6,000 per month, and they are much higher than the average salary in Russia, which is about 700 dollars a month. Before the war, contracts for private soldiers were barely $200.

Russian online advertisements avoid mentioning Ukraine, and offers of brief deployments, usually three months, are aimed at minimizing reservists’ fear of not returning from war alive. “Perhaps first they seek to make them enter the armed forces, and when they are already there, just decide what destiny they give them”says the analyst Galeev.

Russian soldiers stand guard during a visit by international journalists in Kherson AP

The high number of dead soldiers coming from the poorest republics populated by ethnic minorities, such as Dagestan in the Caucasus and Buryatia in southern Siberia, is a clear indicator that they are sent disproportionately to the front lines of battle. According to statistics compiled from public sources by the independent news outlet MediaZona, 225 men from Dagestan and 185 from Buryatia were killed in June, while only nine soldiers from Moscow and 30 from St. Petersburg lost their lives.

And minority conscripts are being pressured to renew their contracts with the army. “They are told that if they return to their hometown, they will not find a job and that it is better to stay in the army to earn good money”says Vladimir Budaev, a spokesman for the Free Buryatia Foundation, an anti-war group that defends the interests of Buryats from abroad.

When it comes to gathering soldiers, the historical taboo seems to be in the background.

Authorities in Chechnya, Ingushetia and Dagestan have announced they will form all-male regiments from the region, with the evident hope that local nationalism will inspire the volunteers. Military forces eschew the kind of mass levying that has been used since the days of the Tsars, for fear of fomenting separatist movements.

in the battle for Luhansk and Donetsk in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, Russian military forces did not go around with niceties, such as cash incentives: in areas under Russian control, conscription is compulsory for all males between the ages of 18 and 65and the fighters sent to the front line are mostly local conscripts.

Since these conscripts are Ukrainian citizens, the thousands of dead and wounded have minimal impact on Russia, so the Kremlin handles the casualty count with utter nonchalance.

Some of the conscripts were taken straight off the streets and into the trenches with obsolete weapons and little or no training, according to family members and military analysts. “It is the colonial model of using local conscripts as cannon fodder”Galeev says.

By Neil MacFarquhar

Translation of Jaime Arrambide