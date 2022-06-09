Despierta América compares Jennifer López’s transparent dress with the one Jackie Guerrido wore in 2017

Did Jackie Guerrido unwittingly win the game over Jennifer Lopez? The singer from the Bronx wore a see-through dress to the premiere of her documentary “Halftime” at the Tribeca Festival. Wake up America when seeing the images has taken up one from the year 2017 in which our also beloved Guerrido appears with a highly similar dress. The comparisons, obviously, have not been long in coming.

“What do you think,” says Despierta América on Instagram. The public in a first reaction has said that the two look beautiful, and that is the truth. Even though the dresses are not identical, they are very similar. That cannot be denied, because the evidence is in the photographs. But many fans refuse to have to say who looks better, because at the end of the day they both shine with their own light and angel.

It’s also fair to say that there are those who claim that Jennifer Lopez looks better than Jackie Guerrido, and vice versa. At the end of the day, it is clear that both celebrities are beautiful and that the Latin body is enough for this type of clothing to be worn with total pride. And it is that nobody can deny that a good pair of hips, make these designs stand out even more wasp waists that many of our celebrities have.

For her part, Jackie celebrates that both, being from the Bronx, have such good taste. Because no one can deny this. And although one could have been judged futuristic, back in 2017, today the two dresses are a total success.

The public that follows Jackie Guerrido sees it that way and they also raise their voices to say that they both look beautiful. Latin success without a doubt.

