We are not an obese people. Indeed, many recognize us among those in better shape thanks to our Mediterranean diet. Still, some alarm bells sound for our young people. A little more “chubby” than the European average. Especially those between 7 and 11 years old. But, for many of them, it will be just a moment of transition as growth and puberty will make a difference. Yet more and more Italians are resorting to the help of a diet specialist. And despite all our efforts here are the 3 causes that would not make us lose weight as we would like. Without making it a disease and perhaps taking advantage of the opinion of an expert, here’s how we could extricate ourselves in this world.

When the emotion outweighs the effort

It is called “emotional hunger” or stress and it would be one of the causes recognized by science when we just can’t lose weight. At breakfast we are good and we limit ourselves to coffee with little or nothing. At lunchtime, perhaps also thanks to the short break from work, we nibble something. At dinner, we get to unload all the problems of the day and put all the crap from this world at the table. But what would most compromise our diet is after dinner. We only think of the boys in front of the TV watching their team’s game. If all goes well, go on with the fruit. But if things get worse and maybe the referee gets in the way, here is the triumph of calories.

Now the alibis are gone. Gyms and swimming pools, sports facilities of all kinds have reopened and the apologies are over. If we do not want to play sports it is not the fault of the government or of external situations as well as if we gain weight. The latter period may also have instilled a sense of fulfillment in many of us. Maybe we just stopped the half hour daily walk, which was so good for our body. And we gained weight. Paradoxically, many of us were in better shape months ago when we went out to disconnect from the monotony and not freak out in the home. Today, many have taken up with commitment, many others have not, hoping to burn kilocalories even staying at home.

Drinking a little does not eliminate waste

After the summer, many drink the bare essentials. Wrong: you have to drink at least 1.5 liters of water a day even in winter. Only in this way will we purify the intestines, liver and kidneys. So we could eliminate waste and toxins. Remembering that one of the best waters to keep fit is the low mineral one.

