Despite an increase in COVID cases, the US does not adopt masks

NEW YORK (AP) — A surge in COVID-19 infections across the United States has pushed more cities into high-risk categories that are supposed to trigger indoor mask wearing, but much of the country has opted not to. resume restrictions amid deep pandemic fatigue.

For weeks now, much of upstate New York has been in the orange or high-alert zone, a designation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that indicates a serious spread in the community.

The CDC encourages people to wear masks in closed public places, including schools, regardless of vaccination status. However, very few, if any, local authorities returned to requiring the use of masks despite the increase in the number of cases.

In New York City, cases have risen again, crossing the “medium risk” threshold this week, indicating an increase in the spread of the subvariant of the virus known as BA.2 that has swept upstate.

But it seems that Mayor Eric Adams is unwilling to change the situation just a few months after allowing residents to abandon the use of masks and save the vaccination card that was previously required to enter restaurants and concert halls. Adams has said the city could turn around and reimpose the requirements, but he stressed that he wants to keep the city open.

“I don’t think many places, if any, will reintroduce masks unless hospitals are overwhelmed; that is what would drive the imposition of masks,” said Professor David Larsen, a public health expert at Syracuse University in upstate New York, whose county is currently in the orange zone.

“People are still dying, although not in the same numbers,” he said.

The number of hospitalizations nationwide is up a bit but remains as low as at any point in the pandemic. In the past three months, deaths have steadily declined to near their lowest levels.

The subdued response reflects the exhaustion of the country after two years of restrictions and the new challenges facing those responsible for public health in this phase of the pandemic.

The abundance of home tests has led to undercounting of COVID-19 cases, which were previously an important benchmark. The researchers estimate that more than 60% of the country became infected with the virus during the omicron surge, which generated a high level of protection in conjunction with the tens of millions of vaccines. Hospitalizations have increased, but only slightly.

“If the mask mandate were reinstated right now, I don’t think it would be very successful,” said Jim Kearns, a videographer at the State University of New York in Oswego, another Upstate New York community in the Orange Zone. from the CDC.

“I think a lot of people are fed up,” he said. “If I saw death rates and hospitalizations going up like crazy, and if I felt there was a danger to me and my family, I would wear it without thinking. But it’s been a very long two years.”

___

Associated Press writers Don Babwin in Chicago and Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this report. LeBlanc reported from Boston.