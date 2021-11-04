Despite Binance’s setback and investigation, SQUID token rises by 650%

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has launched an investigation into the Squid Game token to track down the funds associated with the pump and dump that took place a few days ago.

The case of the Squid Game token, based on the Binance Smart Chain, was a striking case of exit scam or rug pull, according to the exchange. Despite this, some extremely superficial users are still buying the token in the hope of a resurrection, causing the price to rise sixfold in the last 24 hours.

Binance is evaluating options to assist those who have lost money. Reportedly, it appears to be inserting into blacklist addresses affiliated with developers and attempting to identify malicious actors. With the hope of recovering the lost funds, however, the possibilities remain relatively remote.

Binance determined that the developers used a coin mixer, Tornado Cash, to cloud their transactions. “Our security team is currently tracking those funds.”, a spokesperson told Barrons, before adding:

“These types of scams have become all too common in the DeFi industry as speculative crypto investors looking for the next ‘moon shot’ decide to invest without carrying out the proper research.”

Binance intends to hand over its analyzes to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

On October 29, Cointelegraph reported that the token holders were unable to sell following the growth of more than 45,000%. Before the rug pull, industry analysts highlighted all the possible signs of an obvious scam: closed social media accounts, anonymous developers, and a suspicious whitepaper. As if that weren’t enough, mainstream media coverage has sparked even more FOMO.

Today’s SQUID / USD chart. Source: Coinmarketcap.com

In the following days, several copies of the token appeared with respective social media channels. The developers posted in the Telegram channel ‘Squid Game BSC’ that “they don’t want to continue running the project as we are exhausted by scammers and overwhelmed by stress”.

On November 1, Twitter flagged the project account as “suspicious”. On the same day, the token price plummeted 99% from $ 2,861 to near zero.

Binance-owned CoinMarketCap tracker now displays a warning on the SQUID page:

“There is mounting evidence that this project is a scam. Please do your research and exercise extreme caution. This project, while clearly inspired by the Netflix show of the same name, is NOT affiliated with official intellectual property.”

Incredibly, many are still buying the token. At the time of writing, SQUID is up 650% in the past 24 hours, signing $ 0.08 according to CoinMarketCap.com.