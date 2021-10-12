News

Despite Bitcoin’s recent highs, long-term investors continue to HODLare

Despite Bitcoin facing price levels not seen since May 12, Glassnode – an on-chain analytics provider – reports that long-term Bitcoin holders are refusing to sell.

In the relationship “Week on Chain” of 11 October, Glassnode points out that the “long-term holders“- that is, those wallets that have not recorded outflows for more than 155 days – are currently in control of nearly 13.3 million BTC or 70% of the entire supply of Bitcoin.

The report also points out that over the past seven months, long-term holders have increased their assets by another 2.37 million BTC (about $ 134 billion at current prices). With only 186,000 BTC mined by miners during the same period, Glassnode concludes that whales are accumulating 12.7 times more BTC than issued as new cash.

Despite refusing to sell, Glassnode showed a resumption of on-chain activity on Oct.12, when the price of Bitcoin hit a local high of $ 58,160.

October also saw a 19% increase in the number of active on-chain addresses, reaching 291,000, a level not seen since the December 2020 bullish trend. Glassnode suggested that the peak in activity could portend further bullish momentum:

“The most active participants in the market have historically correlated with a growing interest in the asset during the early stages of bullish markets.”

The report highlighted an increase in the average transaction to around 1.3 BTC, suggesting an increase in on-chain institutional-sized capital flows. During the month of August, the average transaction decreased to 0.6 BTC. Last week, the Bitcoin network recorded its highest level of daily value traded: $ 31 billion.

Related: Bitcoin withdrawals from centralized exchanges soar to 100,000 BTC per month

Glassnode also reports that Bitcoin reserves on centralized exchanges fell to a three-year low of just 2.4 million BTC, further highlighting that many investors are holding the asset in anticipation of higher price levels.

Finally, industry analysts suggest that whales may be looking to get ahead of the market, in anticipation of the approval of a Bitcoin ETF this month.

