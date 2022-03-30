Despite COVID, Japanese enjoy cherry blossoms

TOKYO (AP) — People across Japan are enjoying cherry blossom season a week after COVID-19-related restrictions were lifted, sparking fears of a possible resurgence of the virus.

Trees are in full bloom this week in many parts of the country. The peak in Tokyo was on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, attracting many people who had avoided participating in this national tradition for the past two years due to the pandemic.

At Chidorigafuchi Park, a famous “hanami” or cherry blossom viewing point located northwest of the Imperial Palace, thousands of people gazed at the pale pink petals as they strolled under rows of trees or from rowboats in the moat. of the palace.

“I feel like life is finally back to normal. Here in the center people have been waiting for this moment for a long time,” said Takanori Shiwaku, 62, as he admired the flowers in the park.

He indicated that the flowers, which open and then fall simultaneously, connote a sense of purity.

“I wanted to come this year and I’m really happy,” said Midori Hayashi, a 75-year-old retiree who has spent most of the past two years at home.

The cherry blossom, or “sakura,” is the Japanese’s favorite flower, and it usually reaches its peak between the end of March and the beginning of April, when the school and business year start.

In many parks, strollers were asked not to gather under trees to drink — a traditional way to celebrate the season — this year as part of the COVID-19 restrictions that remain in place.

Tokyo reported 7,846 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, more than double the previous week, a spike attributed to a new subvariant of omicron. Nationwide, 29,740 new infections were recorded, slightly more than last week, bringing the total to 6.4 million with 28,000 deaths.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the increase highlights “the transmission of the BA.2 sub-variant of omicron which is replacing the existing variant with some speed.”