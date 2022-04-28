Entertainment

despite Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils say goodbye to the C1!

During the crazy match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Olympique de Marseille in C4, a Premier League clash was played out between Manchester United and Chelsea, in an advanced meeting of the 37th day.

In a first half dominated by the Blues, David De Gea multiplied the stops against Reece James (5th), N’Golo Kanté (19th) or Kai Havertz (28th, 36th). After the break, Thomas Tuchel’s men were rewarded for their efforts with the opener of Marcos Alonso (60th), with a nice volley with the left foot.

This goal conceded at Old Trafford had the merit of waking up the Red Devils who equalized on the spot thanks to the inevitable Cristiano Ronaldo (62nd), author of his 17th goal of the season in the league. After these two minutes of madness, the match started again on a calmer basis until a post from Reece James (80th) and a dangerous game from Antonio Rüdiger on Anthony Elanga (87th), which could have resulted in an exclusion for the defender German.

With this draw (1-1), Manchester United (55 points) remains sixth in the Premier League, five units from fourth place, synonymous with qualification for the Champions League. Three days from the end, the C1 seems to be moving away definitively for United, especially since Tottenham and Arsenal have played two games less. For its part, Chelsea is a solid third (66 points).

In a late match of the 37th day of the English Premier League, Manchester United received Chelsea at Old Trafford. The Red Devils and the Blues left with a draw (1-1). Cristiano Ronaldo scored.

