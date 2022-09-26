Despite criticism, Olivia Wilde’s film dominates the box office

Do not worry honeythe dystopian thriller Olivia Wilde whose production was marred by rumors and whose release was not really applauded by critics, got off to a strong start at the US and Canadian box office, placing first this weekend.

The film grossed $19.2 million, according to preliminary Exhibitor Relations figures released yesterday.

Even before its premiere, it gave a lot to talk about, giving rise to speculation about tensions, rivalries and incidents between the main actors.

Critics did not like the film, earning a score of only 38% on the Rotten Tomatoes website, which compiles the opinions of specialized journalists.

In Do not worry honeykind of terrifying the truman show in 1950s America, Florence Pugh (black widow) plays Alice, a young woman who lives in Victory, a small model town built in the middle of the desert by a mysterious businessman, played by Chris Pine.

Like all her neighbors, Alice has a life that runs like clockwork and, a priori, everything to be happy with Jack (Harry Styles), her partner, who leaves every morning for a job he knows nothing about. In exchange for this material well-being, Victoria has only one rule: its inhabitants must never leave the city limits. But Alice will break it…

Secondly, the king womana historical epic of warriors from a West African kingdom, fell to second place this weekend, with $11.1 million at the box office.

Depicting the real lives of women warriors in the 19th-century kingdom of Dahomey, set in present-day Benin, this film stars Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis as Nanisca, who trains the next generation of recruits tasked with fighting against a larger rival African kingdom and against European slave traders.

In third place was Avatarshown again before the December premiere of its sequel Avatar 2: The Water Path. James Cameron’s film, which was a hit in 2009, managed to gross about 10 million dollars, mostly in IMAX theaters.

Barbariana 20th-century horror film starring Georgina Campbell and Bill Skarsgard, was ranked number four, with $4.8 million in ticket sales.

In fifth position was the strange and bloody Pearl, from Ti West, with 1.9 million. They completed the top ten places, look how they run, Bullet train, DC League of Superpets, Top Gun: Maverick Y Minions: A Villain Is Born.

AR

