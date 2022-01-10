“Despite everything I want to stay here and play the tournament” – Corriere.it

from Marco Calabresi

The Serbian breaks the silence with a message on Twitter: “Happy that the judge has canceled the cancellation of my visa.” He has already trained in Melbourne Park with coach Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic was waiting for nothing more than to return to the pitch with a racket in hand. As soon as the court granted him freedom to move within Australian territory, the Serbian asked and obtained from the organization of the Australian Open the ok to train in Melbourne Park even though it was late in the evening. After four surreal days, one of normality. Nole should have connected during the conference that the family held in Belgrade; instead he relied on an even more direct and penetrating message on social media. A photo inside a tennis court, with the coach Goran Ivanisevic, the athletic trainer Marco Panichi and the Argentine physiotherapist Ulises Badio. “I am happy and grateful that the judge canceled the cancellation of my visa – Nole’s social words -. Despite everything that has happened, I want to stay and participate in the Australian Open. I want to focus on this. Thank you all for your support. For now I can’t say more, but thank you. Thank you because you have given me the strength ».

I? M pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen

I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. pic.twitter.com/iJVbMfQ037 – Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022

Djordje Djokovic, Nole’s younger brother, instead wanted to thank «the whole world, the people who have risen up in defense of Novak. Also thanks to Judge Kelly, who was meticulous and neutral despite the Australian judicial system being under enormous pressure as the whole world was watching. Novak has been tagged many times, but all he stands for is freedom of choice. Justice has been done ».

Beside him, also his father Srdjan, who reiterated the concepts expressed in the previous days: «His rights as a human being have been taken away. They tried to take away his visa, take his phone away. Instead Novak is there, with a defense that those who wanted to send him home were unable to counter. A huge victory for him, for his family and for the whole free world ».

Finally, mother Dijana: «Novak did nothing wrong or broke the law. We are here to celebrate justice and the biggest victory of his career “. When asked what happened after December 16, the day of Djokovic’s positivity at Covid, however, Djordje was lapidary. “The whole process was public and all documents are public.” The press conference ended there.