Despite everything, the party continued

The 94th edition of the Oscars will go down in history as the night that Will Smith lost his temper by slapping Chris Rock, but not even an incident like that ended the party of these awards in which, like every year, there were winners and losers, dreams fulfilled and much to celebrate.

The Dolby Theater was full on the return to normality and everything was ready for the attendees to live a perfect night.

That is also why the celebration continued after the galadespite the fact that some stars no longer appeared for the governor’s ball and those who did could not stop talking about the incident that marked the evening.

But before all that, the great cinema date had great moments, on and off stage.

WHERE ARE THE STARS?

At the Oscar gala the guests they can go half the night, if they are careless, without crossing a star. They are the last to arrive, they are concentrated in the theater stalls and not all of them lavish themselves as the guests would like.

In addition, as soon as you enter a large white canvas already divides the attendees between the nominees or the stars and everyone else.

Fortunately, the tarp runs out and the guests begin to mingle. That’s why the environment allows you to talk with many of the winners, such as Ariana DeBose, who admitted that it is difficult for her to speak Spanish but was proud to be Latina and to have won for her role in “West Side Story.”

Then there are stars who refuse to be, like the British Olivia Colman, nominated for “The Lost Daughter” and her partners in this film, including the director, Maggie Gyllenhald. All of them spent a good part of the night at the bar on the first floor, where they drink, if they do so, nominees and acquaintances.

The Spaniards Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz and Pedro Almodóvar also passed through the same bar. It was only for a while but long enough to chat and take photos with legends like Al Pacino.

The truth is that if the gala gets heavy you can always go out for a drink and eat a snack, such as the mini bags of popcorn, chips or cookies that were there all night.

THE POSITION OF ALBERTO IGLESIAS AND THE MADNESS OF ALBERTO MIELGO

The first to arrive at Dolby were the nominees of the eight categories that were awarded in the pre-show that angered more than one, and for this reason many chose to also arrive at that time to applaud the winners and thus demonstrate that the sound, the soundtrack, makeup or montage cannot be considered minor prizes.

Among those nominees were the Spaniards Alberto Iglesias and Alberto Mielgo.

Nominated for an Oscar for the fourth time, this time for the music of “Parallel Mothers” (“Parallel Mothers”), Iglesias confessed to being less nervous than other times and with more “poise”. Above all because he felt more accompanied when Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz were there.

Iglesias left again without a statuette but was right in predicting that Mielgo would win it.

And the director of the short film “The Windshield Wiper” was elated after winning the Oscar. “The madness”, he said, while he was photographed with those who ran to congratulate him.

GOOD HUMOR UNTIL THE BAD ARRIVED

Everything went smoothly, and the gala was filled with moments of good humor starring the presenters -Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall-. Until Chris Rock came along with his nasty joke about Jada Pikett Smith, Will Smith’s wife, and the peace was over.

Will Smith will always regret having reacted that way -slapping Rock-, but when minutes later he won the Oscar for best actor, he only apologized to the Academy and not to Rock and wanted to justify his action by positioning himself as a protective father and husband and saying that “love leads to crazy things”.

From then on, it was all about who was to blame, whether Smith should have held back or if his justification was enough.

For example, the singer Sebastián Yatra -who performed at the gala- told the party that he had not yet processed the incident, but he understood Smith’s reaction. Or the actress María Valverde, who attended the gala with her husband, the director of the Los Angeles Orchestra Gustavo Dudamel, and who recalled how the event changed the atmosphere of the gala forever.

Because when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock the Dolby fell silent. And he fell silent again to listen to his explanations.

And nothing was the same. Or if,

Because the gala continued, it ended surprisingly with the victory of “CODA” as best film and continued with the governor’s dance.

KEEP THE PARTY GOING

Although there are many absences, it is worth going to this adjacent party, especially to experience moments such as seeing Anthony Hopkins dance in the middle of the dance floor or contemplating the triumphant arrival of Sian Heder, the award-winning director and screenwriter of “CODA”. with the Oscar for best film.

And also to see a few -stars mingle with mortals and share slices of pizza, miniature burgers or cakes. That the night is long and popcorn is not enough.

Patricia de Arce

Source: EFE





Comments

Comments