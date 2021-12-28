Despite Growth In 2021, Bitcoin Hodlers Sold Minimal Amounts Of BTC From CoinTelegraph



Despite growth in 2021, Bitcoin hodlers sold minimal amounts of BTC



Despite all-time highs of around $ 69,000, veteran (BTC) hodlers have spent almost no money.

According to the Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) parameter, proposed by the on-chain analysis company Glassnode, the proportion of coins spent by historical hodlers remains close to historical lows.

Historical hodlers hold their positions year-round As further proof of the belief of those who invest and hold Bitcoin for multi-year periods, the CDD remains in check.

