Despite Growth In 2021, Bitcoin Hodlers Sold Minimal Amounts Of BTC From CoinTelegraph
© Reuters Despite growth in 2021, Bitcoin hodlers sold minimal amounts of BTC
Despite all-time highs of around $ 69,000, veteran (BTC) hodlers have spent almost no money.
According to the Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) parameter, proposed by the on-chain analysis company Glassnode, the proportion of coins spent by historical hodlers remains close to historical lows.
Historical hodlers hold their positions year-round As further proof of the belief of those who invest and hold Bitcoin for multi-year periods, the CDD remains in check.
Read the full text on Cointelegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.