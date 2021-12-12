Despite Omicron, three doses are better than two

Apparently the new Omicron strain is at least partially immune-evasive, even in the presence of a third dose of RNA vaccine. But the in vitro data indicate a still higher protection from infection with the third dose

A few days ago I argued the result obtained in vitro by some German researchers, who demonstrated that the ability of antibodies deriving from vaccinated or previously infected subjects to neutralize the Omicron variant is decreased, and only partially restored by a third dose of vaccine (despite the data shown by Pfizer told of a full recovery of the neutralizing activity).

In particular, in in vitro experiments on a few dozen samples, a third dose of RNA vaccine was found to have 58 percent of the neutralizing capacity shown against the Delta variant half a month after administration, and 25 percent at three months. from administration.

This data was accompanied by the first epidemiological data obtained in South Africa, which showed how the protection conferred by previous infection with other variants was greatly reduced in the presence of the Omicron variant.

Now, in full consistency with this reduced neutralizing capacity of the antibodies produced by the vaccine and by previous infections, we have news of the first cases of Omicron variant infection in subjects who had carried out the booster vaccination with a third dose of RNA vaccine, both from Moderna and Pfizer, starting from initial vaccinations with both Rna and adenoviral vector (AstraZeneca ).

Five German women and two men, aged between 25 and 39, who went to South Africa received a third dose of RNA vaccine between 26 October and 10 November. Starting from the days between 30 November and 2 December, that is about a month after receiving the third dose, these subjects, in the presence of strong epidemic pressure in the locality where they were staying in South Africa, they experienced mild symptoms, then obtaining a confirmation of Sars-CoV-2 infection in the immediately following days. The five cases for which it was possible to obtain a sequence, all were found to be cases of Omicron variant infection; the other two have been traced back to it by proximity between the subjects and by the contemporaneity of the infectious event. Seven days after infection, dry cough (100 percent), rhinitis (71.4 percent), sore throat (57.1 percent), and wheezing (42.9 percent) were the predominant symptoms; no subject, to date, appears to have experienced severe symptoms, and all are in home isolation. The blood oxygenation level remained normal in all subjects throughout the observation period (for up to 10 days so far).

The viral load in the swabs was found to be within usual values, with a maximum of four days from the onset of symptoms; the serum antibodies against the Spike protein were very high, as expected and observed previously after the third dose.

At this point, though for now we are talking about a single cluster of infections, the data observed through the in vitro neutralization assays is confirmed: the Omicron strain is at least partially immune-evasive, even in the presence of a third dose of RNA vaccine.

Regarding the symptoms observed in the cluster of infected subjects, nothing can be generalized, both because these subjects are still positive for the virus, and because their young age constitutes a sufficient bias to expect mild or moderate symptoms in a group of only seven individuals; to find out if, as preliminary data indicate, the symptoms induced by Omicron are really milder, it will be necessary to wait for consolidated epidemiological data.

Net of these observations, it is important to underline once again that, in the absence of a third dose, the in vitro data indicate even less protection from infection than in its presence; while waiting to better understand the pathology induced by the Omicron strain, it is therefore important to carry out the recall, starting from the less young and more fragile subjects.